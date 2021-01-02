Concordia-St. Paul storms past Golden Eagles in second half to win, 80-56

A dream start for Minnesota Crookston men's basketball quickly turned into a nightmare.

After the Golden Eagles took a 10-point lead with five minutes left in the first half, Concordia-St. Paul finished the half on an 11-3 run and began the second half the same way. The Golden Bears shot 64 percent from the field, holding UMC to 26 percent, over the final 20 minutes, en route to an 80-56 win Saturday afternoon at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles hit four 3-pointers in the game's first seven minutes to take a 20-11 lead, and maintained this advantage through most of the first half. It was a balanced effort, with 10 players getting into the game and nine finding the scoreboard. CSP, however, tied the game at 34 just before halftime.

Concordia-St. Paul took its first lead 90 seconds into the second half on a layup by Carlos Barela, before Georges Darwiche fired a highlight-reel pass to George Blaj-Voinescu for an and-1 that tied the score at 41 for UMC. That was the closest the game would be over the final 17 minutes.

Matt Johns spurred a 29-5 run with a driving two-handed dunk down the lane to give the Golden Bears the lead for good. Before the Golden Eagles could respond, Concordia led 70-46 with 9:05 to play, rendering the rest of the game garbage time.

Johns scored 19 for the Golden Bears, who knocked down eight 3-pointers in the second half. He was one of five Golden Bears in double figures.

Freshman guard Josh Dilling was one of the few bright spots for Minnesota Crookston, finishing with 12 points. Senior forward Ibu Jassey Demba scored nine points on three 3-pointers, while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

Minnesota Crookston turned the ball over 19 times for the game, including 12 in the second half. For the game, the Golden Eagles shot it just 36.7 percent from the field.

UP NEXT: The Golden Bears and Golden Eagles tip off for the second game of the series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lysaker Gymnasium.

BOX SCORE

Minnesota Crookston 36-20—56

Concordia-St. Paul 34-46—80

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON STATS

Points: Josh Dilling 12, Ibu Jassey Demba 9, Brian Sitzmann 7, Georges Darwiche 7

Rebounds: Ibu Jassey Demba 8, Ethan Channel 5

Assists: Ethan Channel 2, Georges Darwiche 2, Morgan Carter 2

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL STATS

Points: Matt Johns 19, Jacob Shields 16, Jax Madson 12, Noah Kannegiesser 11

Rebounds: Matt Johns 7, Carlos Barela 6

Assists: Carlos Barela 4

