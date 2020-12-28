Crookston winter sports teams help families in need

Every winter, Crookston High School Activities participates in the Crookston Community Food Baskets fundraiser. The winter sports teams at CHS — boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' hockey, wrestling and dance, plus Speech and One-Act — usually help pack and deliver holiday gift baskets to families in need.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the food baskets were cancelled this winter. Fortunately for the Crookston community, Amelia Overgaard came up with a plan.

Overgaard, a junior on the Pirate girls' basketball team, suggested to her head coach, Darin Zimmerman, that players take cash donations and use them to buy gift cards, sending those gift cards to families in need in lieu of baskets.

The idea was met with unanimous approval. Ultimately, Crookston's winter sports teams and activities raised over $9,000 with which to purchase gift cards, including a matching donation of $3,000. (Athletic director Greg Garmen did not have the exact amount of money raised.)

The donations enabled CHS to purchase 100 gift cards to families in the community, which were delivered this month.

While the tradition of food baskets faced an insurmountable obstacle this year, Overgaard and the rest of the Pirates' winter sports athletes ensured that its spirit would persist.

