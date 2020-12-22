Minnesota Crookston soccer signs two players

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston soccer program announced two more additions to its 2021 recruiting class, bringing the number of incoming players to nine.

Yadira Ramos Gurrola, a forward from Aurora, Colo., and Jada VanOverbeke, a defender from Hartford, S.D., signed National Letters of Intent to play at UMC. They join Abby Fettinger, Brooklyn Fischbach, Emma Stempien, Inanna Hauger, Kathryn Brainerd, Lanie Padelford and Morgan Laplante, whose signings were announced in November.

“Adding Yadira and Jada after signing day is huge for us,” coach Kyle Halfpop said in a press release. “Both are very big recruits for our program that we are very excited about. They will both make big contributions to this program on the field, in the classroom, and socially. We addressed two big needs to our program as well. I definitely think we are heading in the right direction as a program and how we will shape up, not just next year, but many more years down the road. We now have nine players in our 2021 class and we are looking to tie down a few more.”

Ramos Gurrola, who will have three years to play for UMC, is one of three transfers joining the Golden Eagles, joining Brainerd and LaPlante. She attended Northeastern Junior College, scoring 10 goals and adding two assists as a freshman in 2019. She was also named All-Conference Honorable Mention. (NJC's 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

As a high schooler attending Skyview Academy H.S. in Thornton, Colo., Ramos Gurrola was a Colorado Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention selection in 2019 and the MVP of the 4A/3A Colorado League. She holds her high school's all-time record for goals in a career with 34.

"She is a versatile attacking player that can play anywhere across the front three," Halfpop said. "She is tactically very smart and takes up dangerous positions. Yadira is technically very solid, and most importantly, she knows how to score goals. She is always active and constantly looking to be dangerous going forward. She is going to bring experience that we need playing at the collegiate level. There is no doubt that she will be a positive influence on and off the field.”

VanOverbeke was a South Dakota Class A All-State First Team honoree in both her junior and senior seasons. This fall, she helped lead West Central H.S. to a state championship, her fourth state title in five seasons of high school soccer. She also earned MVP honors for her team.

VanOverbeke is the first signee in the class from South Dakota. Halfpop has ties to the state, having served as assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls before being hired at Minnesota Crookston.

"She is very competitive and has a winning mentality," Halfpop said of VanOverbeke. "She has great positional understanding and awareness as a defender. She is comfortable on the ball which we really like in her position. She has good speed and physical presence. Jada is a very intelligent defender with good 1v1 defending qualities. She is tactically astute and makes very smart decisions. I think she will have a wonderful impact on this program."

