Registration for winter sports open at Crookston High School

With the winter sports season finally set to begin in full on Jan. 4, registration for activities is now open at Crookston High School.

Students interested in competing in basketball, dance, hockey or wrestling are being asked to sign up online at www.crookstonactivities.com in order to sign up. They must have a valid sports physical.

Student-athletes are expected to have signed up and paid the fee for their activity by the first day of practice (Jan. 4).

Schedules are currently being revised and will be available in the near future. It is undetermined when competition in any activity may begin.

