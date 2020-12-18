UMC men and women tabbed to finish eighth in NSIC North

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men's and women's basketball teams were both picked to finish eighth in the NSIC North Division in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll.

The women's poll was released Wednesday, and the men's poll was released Thursday.

The Golden Eagle men, who finished 11-18 last season (7-15 NSIC), earned 11 points in the poll. Northern State, last season's defending regular-season and conference tournament champion, received 49 points and all seven possible first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team).

The UMC women, after a 5-22 season (4-18 NSIC), garnered nine points. Minnesota Duluth, which won last season's regular-season conference championship, led with 49 points and seven first-place votes.

On the men's side, Augustana was picked atop the NSIC South Division, while Minnesota State was tabbed to win on the women's side.

Brian Sitzmann was selected as NSIC Player to Watch on the men's side. Sitzmann, a redshirt junior from Savage, Minn., is the Golden Eagles' top returning scorer. The 6-foot-4 guard started 27 games last season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Redshirt sophomore Mary Burke was named Player to Watch for the women's team. The 5-foot-11 forward from Virginia, Minn., led UMC in scoring, field goals, 3-pointers and minutes played last season, and averaged 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

For the men, Northern State's Parker Fox was selected as NSIC North Preseason Player of the Year, while Winona State's Kevion Taylor earned the same honor in the South Division. On the women's side, UMD's Brooke Olsen earned Preseason POY honors, as did Wayne State's Erin Norling.

This season, due to a shortened schedule that consists of 14 of 16 games against division opponents, coaches voted only for teams in their own division. On a similar note, the NSIC will not crown an overall regular-season champion this season, only division champions.

The NSIC Tournament is scheduled to take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 28 for both the men and women.

The Minnesota Crookston men open their season at home against Concordia-St. Paul Jan. 2-3, while the women are on the road against the Golden Bears at the same time. The NSIC went with single-gender sites this season to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

NSIC MEN'S PRESEASON POLL

North Division

1. Northern State (7): 49 points

2. Minnesota State Moorhead (1): 43 points

3. Bemidji State: 35 points

T4. Minnesota Duluth: 28 points

T4. St. Cloud State: 28 points

6. University of Mary: 16 points

7. Minot State: 14 points

8. Minnesota Crookston: 11 points

South Division

1. Augustana (4): 46 points

2. Sioux Falls (3): 41 points

3. Winona State (1): 36 points

4. Minnesota State: 31 points

5. Upper Iowa: 30 points

6. Concordia-St. Paul: 15 points

7. Southwest Minnesota State: 14 points

8. Wayne State: 11 points

NSIC WOMEN'S PRESEASON POLL

North Division

1. Minnesota Duluth (7): 49 points

2. St. Cloud State: 41 points

3. Minnesota State Moorhead (1): 37 points

4. University of Mary: 32 points

5. Northern State: 23 points

6. Bemidji State: 22 points

7. Minot State: 11 points

8. Minnesota Crookston: 9 points

South Division

1. Minnesota State (3): 43 points

T2. Augustana (2): 35 points

T2. Winona State (2): 35 points

4. Sioux Falls (1): 27 points

T5. Southwest Minnesota State: 26 points

T5. Wayne State: 26 points

7. Concordia-St. Paul: 15 points

8. Upper Iowa: 7 points

