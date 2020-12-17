High school, youth sports allowed to resume Jan. 4, per Walz's orders

High school and youth sports in Minnesota will have to wait just a little bit longer.

On Wednesday, while Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged that "we are not yet out of the woods" with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, he announced that youth sports will be allowed to resume practices on Jan. 4, marking a start to the delayed winter sports season.

Last month, towards the tail end of football and volleyball season and just days before most winter sports were scheduled to start practices, Walz announced a set of restrictions which included a shutdown of all youth sports from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

"I know that Minnesotans are eager to return to the organized sports activities that have been on pause for the last four weeks," Walz said in a press release announcing Emergency Executive Order 20-103. "These activities are riskier than individual exercise, as they typically occur in groups. But organized sports also provide developmental opportunities for youth and mental and physical health benefits for Minnesotans of all ages, so we should start to bring back these activities if we can do so safely."

At the start of this month, the Minnesota State High School League approved three separate plans for the beginning of the winter sports season: a model which would allow sports to start on Dec. 21, a model beginning Jan. 4, and a model beginning Jan. 18. All three plans were contingent on the governor's approval.

Under the MSHSL's Jan. 4 model, the winter season for all sports would be shortened by at least three weeks (four for hockey and five for basketball). The season would end the week of March 29.

No decision has been made about when games can start.

On Monday, the Crookston School District voted to allow sports and activities to restart as soon as possible.

Emergency Executive Order 20-103 can be read in full here.

