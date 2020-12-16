Crookston football season in review

This article is the sixth and final in a series recapping the seasons of Crookston High School's fall sports teams. Previously: girls' tennis, boys' soccer, girls' soccer, girls' swimming, volleyball. Today: football.

The Crookston football team's season was a tale of three acts.

In the beginning, a team with a mix of youth and experience showed plenty of promising signs. The Pirates scored on their first drive of the season, their newly-installed veer offense going 53 yards and taking up almost the entire first quarter, to set the tone for a 14-10 win over Roseau to open the season at home. Their defense held the Rams to just 115 yards.

The second act was far more painful, especially in a literal sense. West Central Area, Otter Tail Central and Pillager beat Crookston by a combined score of 86-12, all three teams using their superior strength to physically overwhelm the undersized Pirates. The Pirates also lost key players like Brooks Butt, Cade DeLeon and Easton Tangquist due to injury. Their season teetered on the brink.

Even during this challenging stretch, coach Scott Butt constantly praised his team's resiliency and fight. Butt's belief was rewarded in Crookston's final two games of the regular season.

Sophomore Ethan Boll broke out against Hawley, rushing for 221 yards and four touchdowns, and the Pirates put up their highest-scoring game since 2017. The Nuggets, though, held on to win in dramatic fashion, 34-32. Mahnomen-Waubun then spoiled Crookston's last game at home, winning 34-12 on Nov. 11.

Crookston appeared to have found what worked: it gained its most yards of the season against the Nuggets and Thunderbirds, respectively. More importantly, it had gone toe-to-toe with Hawley, and the Nuggets were set to be the Pirates' first-round opponent in the Section 8AA playoffs.

But the day before the game, the Pirates learned that two players had tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of getting the chance to, in Butt's words, "redeem ourselves," Crookston's season was over at 1-5.

"Something that I will always remember about this group is just the fact that they came to practice, they came to games, and they understood the gravity of everything around them," Butt said two weeks ago. "But they still understood that football's a game and hey, we're gonna play it and we're gonna do our best."

Key Facts

Record: 1-5 (0-1 Section 8AA)

Regular season: sixth in Section 8AA

Postseason: none, first-round game cancelled

Passing: Brooks Butt 8-26-1, 103 yards, Gunnar Gunderson 5-11, 72 yards, Easton Tangquist 6-16-1, 63 yards

Rushing: Ethan Boll 121-650-7, Easton Tangquist 54-113-1, Jacob Hesby 9-46, Gunnar Gunderson 31-45-1, Jaxon Wang 11-35

Receiving: Zach Brown 9-101, Alex Longoria 3-63, Ethan Boll 4-46

Defense: Ethan Boll 4 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, Jaxon Wang 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, Zach Brown 4 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, Brooks Butt 4 tackles for loss, Clay Hanson 3 tackles for loss, Jack Doda 2 fumble recoveries, Cade DeLeon 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Punting: Jaxon Wang 10-221, Jake Erickson 1-34

Postseason honors: Brooks Butt, Ethan Boll, Greg Gonzalez named All-Midwest District White and All-Section 8AA, Jaren Bailey and Zach Brown named All-Midwest District White Honorable Mention

Seniors: Greg Gonzalez, Cade Coauette, Easton Tangquist, Jacob Miller, Jaxon Wang, Karsten Isaacson, Lucas Winger, Wyatt Erickson, Zac Daniels, Zach Brown

Memorable moment

Boll's explosion was the best statistical game from a Crookston running back since Cade Salentine's four-touchdown, 215-yard performance against Bagley in the 2017 playoffs. But there were other factors at play, too.

Brooks Butt, who had torn his hamstring against Otter Tail Central, returned to action sooner than expected. With the Pirates needing a spark, Scott Butt decided to use his son, a 6-foot, 272-pound lineman, at quarterback, where he had played as a seventh-grader and still possessed a cannon arm.

The formation involved Butt and Boll in the shotgun formation, with either player able to take the snap. When Butt took the snap, he opened up Crookston's deep passing game. When it was Boll's turn, he had Butt right beside him, opening up holes and functioning essentially as a sixth offensive lineman.

With the threat of Butt's arm combined with his blocking, Boll did the rest. He put strength, explosiveness and vision all on display, breaking four runs of at least 20 yards en route to his four scores. It was a 48-minute tour de force that made observers forget that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boll is only a sophomore.

What's next?

Crookston had to replace several key players from last season's team, including longtime starting quarterback Leyton Salentine and star lineman Brady Butt. Many freshmen and sophomores got playing time for the Pirates this season, as a result of last season's departures and numerous injuries.

But that should only mean a deeper, more capable team in 2021.

Injuries along the line meant players such as sophomores Jaren Bailey and Layten Fuentes and freshman Clay Hanson had to step into major roles and learn on the fly. They'll look to put that added experience on display next season, as will young defensive players Alex Longoria, Braxton Volker, Hunter Knutson and Jack Doda, to name a few.

The idea of Boll, an All-District honoree, growing and improving even more is a scary thought for the rest of Section 8AA. Gunnar Gunderson should bring a senior presence to the quarterback position, and Butt and DeLeon should also do the same on both sides of the ball.

Major losses for this season include Zach Brown, the team's leading receiver and defensive back, and Greg Gonzalez, who was an integral part of both lines. Tangquist, who started the season at quarterback, as well as linebackers Jaxon Wang and Jacob Miller, will need to be replaced.

Regardless, the Pirates have plenty of pieces heading into next year. If they can build off of the promising signs of this season, particularly the last two games, substantial improvement is hardly out of the question.

