NSIC announces games to be played at single gender sites

On Tuesday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced revised schedules for the 2021 men's and women's basketball seasons.

Traditionally, NSIC contests are played as doubleheaders, with the women's teams playing before the men's teams at the same site. This season, however, each school's teams will be split up: the men's teams will play at one school, with the women playing at the other school.

The change was made in an effort to limit COVID-19 spread, and was based off of the NCAA SSI Resocialization of College Sport Guidance.

Other than location, the schedules are no different than the ones the NSIC released in November. Each team will still play the same opponents on the same dates.

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team will open its season by hosting Concordia-St. Paul (Jan. 2-3) and Minnesota State Moorhead (Jan. 8-9), while the women will travel to St. Paul and Moorhead, respectively. The Golden Eagle women will make their home debut against Northern State (Jan. 15-16), with the men going on the road to Aberdeen, S.D.

Tip-off times have yet to be determined.

