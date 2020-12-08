SUBSCRIBE NOW
UMC volleyball signs first player in 2021 class

Times Report
Layne Whaley

The Minnesota Crookston volleyball program announced the addition of its first player for the current recruiting cycle: Layne Whaley, a defensive specialist/libero from Ashland, Neb.

Whaley committed to the Golden Eagles in November and recently signed her National Letter of Intent.

“She will bring a high level of ball control and competitiveness to our team,” said UMC coach Sarah Morgan in a release. “Layne has had success on the court and in the classroom, and we can't wait to see what she will add to our team and University!”

Whaley was a four-year varsity letter winner for Ashland-Greenwood H.S. and a Nebraska Class B Honorable Mention selection as a senior.

This season, she helped Ashland-Greenwood to a district championship and the state semifinals, including the Bluejays' first-ever win at the state tournament. 

