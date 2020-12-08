UMC volleyball signs first player in 2021 class

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston volleyball program announced the addition of its first player for the current recruiting cycle: Layne Whaley, a defensive specialist/libero from Ashland, Neb.

Whaley committed to the Golden Eagles in November and recently signed her National Letter of Intent.

“She will bring a high level of ball control and competitiveness to our team,” said UMC coach Sarah Morgan in a release. “Layne has had success on the court and in the classroom, and we can't wait to see what she will add to our team and University!”

Whaley was a four-year varsity letter winner for Ashland-Greenwood H.S. and a Nebraska Class B Honorable Mention selection as a senior.

This season, she helped Ashland-Greenwood to a district championship and the state semifinals, including the Bluejays' first-ever win at the state tournament.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.