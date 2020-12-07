Crookston football, volleyball coaches reflect on early end to season

In a normal year, after its final game, the Crookston football team would gather in the end zone and huddle around each other. They'd be serenaded by "You Are My Sunshine" or a round of "Thank You Seniors!" by the Pirate faithful. Then one by one, the seniors would come out to meet coach Scott Butt, and get the chance to give their farewells, first individually and then as a team.

This fall, the Pirates' season didn't end on the field. They didn't get to have their final-game tradition. And while Butt and his team have found some level of closure at this point, the coach is still figuring out a way to say goodbye.

"That's the hardest part," Butt said Friday.

When Crookston lost to Mahnomen-Waubun, 34-12, at home on Nov. 11, it left the field thinking it'd have at least one game still to play. The Section 8AA playoffs were set to begin on Nov. 17, and the Pirates drew Hawley, a team it fell to, 34-32, just two weeks earlier.

But the day before the game, the Pirates were notified that two players had tested positive for COVID-19. The quarterfinal contest had to be called off. Hawley got a bye to the semifinals, while Crookston's season ended at 1-5. There wasn't much to the process. The positive tests came in, Butt addressed his team, and that was that.

"We felt like we had let a win get away from us down there a couple weeks before," Butt said. "We were excited to go down there and try to redeem ourselves. We were pretty disappointed, but we also understood completely why the decision had to be made."

For all it took to bring football and volleyball back this fall after the Minnesota State High School League had originally postponed the two sports to the spring, Crookston's two remaining fall seasons both ended in the blink of an eye.

On Nov. 12, the volleyball team was a few hours away from its rivalry game at East Grand Forks, when they were notified of COVID-19 cases on the team. Their mandatory two-week quarantine would have ended before the playoffs began, but that night, the Crookston School Board voted to move to distance learning from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9, ending any possibility the Pirates could resume their season.

"We just had kind of unfortunate timing," said coach Ashley Stopa.

Crookston finished 0-9 this season. From the start, things seemed stacked against the Pirates — multiple players had to juggle two sports at once, and having to open the season with six games in 12 days didn't help. But they never reached the light at the end of the tunnel. Stopa wasn't able to coach the team in what proved to be their final two games, both losses to Mahnomen-Waubun.

In a season riddled with adversity — not all of it due to a global pandemic — Stopa praised her athletes for their adaptability.

"Not everyone can be as flexible and as appreciative of every time they step on that court as this team," she said. "They understood every opportunity and what that meant for them. They never took an opportunity for granted. They always wanted more, because they never knew how short or long their season would be. They took everything that has happened with a smile."

Butt noticed the same attitude from his players. In particular, it was their maturity and ability to deal with distractions that stood out to him. The Pirates simply kept showing up.

"Something that I will always remember about this group is just the fact that they came to practice, they came to games, and they understood the gravity of everything around them," Butt said. "But they still understood that football's a game and hey, we're gonna play it and we're gonna do our best."

Both Butt and Stopa noted that up until the very end, Crookston was able to play all its scheduled games. Neither football nor volleyball experienced any outbreaks, a credit to players and their families. Before COVID-19 came for the community of Crookston, the Pirates were able to make the most of their hard-won opportunity to play.

Now comes the next challenge — wrapping up. Butt's been in communication with his players on Hudl, and has sent out directions and instructions for the end of the season. He's still trying to set up a way to further address the team and a safe way for players to return their equipment.

Stopa and her players had a team Zoom last week, "just to see each other again." She's still trying to figure out if the Pirates will be able to use the CHS auditorium for an end-of-season banquet and ceremony — socially distanced, of course — or if they'll have to honor their letter winners and academic award winners virtually.

It will be bittersweet no matter what, but that's a fact of all endings, not just this one. And, Stopa pointed out, the Pirates know they'll get to see each other again as long as they do the right things amid the pandemic. For now, they're still communicating in any way they can, building on the camaraderie they developed during the season.

"These girls have gone through a lot, and they'll go through more as the year goes on and the different sport seasons go on," Stopa said. "They have a unique bond that not all student-athletes will have."

Butt thinks that Crookston may have had a slightly harder-than-normal ending given the on-the-field "what-ifs" the Pirates ended their season with, in addition to not being able to finish it on their own terms. But he also thinks that his players have accepted that fact.

"Everybody's had to finalize it and put closure on it just because there's no other way to handle it," Butt said. "You gotta move on."

There's one last thing for Butt to do, of course — bid his seniors adieu.

