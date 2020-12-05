Golden Eagles start official practices with season one month away

The sound of basketballs bouncing and shoes squeaking on hardwood has echoed through Lysaker Gymnasium since mid-October.

Lately, though, it's been accompanied by a bit more excitement and anticipation.

While the Minnesota Crookston men's and women's teams had both been practicing in an informal, no-contact setting, official preseason practices began Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

"Everybody's finally settling into the groove, trying to get back to normal," said Mary Burke, a redshirt sophomore on the women's team. "It's really nice to get back on the court."

The Golden Eagles didn't know for sure if there was going to be a season when they first got in the gym. Back in August, the coronavirus pandemic forced the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to cancel all competition through Dec. 31. But on Nov. 14, the NSIC released official schedules for men's and women's hoops, making things official.

On Jan. 2, exactly four weeks from now, the UMC women will take on Concordia-St. Paul at home, with the men squaring off against the Golden Bears right afterwards.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," said men's coach Dan Weisse.

The tunnel's been filled with all the tumult you might expect in the time of COVID-19. Both teams have had players test positive for the virus, and at any given moment this fall, they've had at least some players in quarantine. Neither team has had its full roster available at one time — on Tuesday, the men had 14 of 17 players at practice, their most yet, while the women had 10 on Wednesday.

That didn't matter so much during the unofficial portion of the fall. With no way to know which players would be available on any given day and no contact allowed, Weisse and women's coach Mike Roysland worked more on skill development instead.

This meant a lot of work ball-handling and shooting. On the flip side, it meant the Golden Eagles couldn't do any work defensively, as it would involve players in close proximity.

But over the last couple weeks, UMC has been allowed some degree of contact during practice. Weisse has been able to run more 1-on-1, 2-on-2, and sometimes even 4-on-4, depending on how many players he's had. In this setting, he's gotten to judge his players' ability.

"You might have one guy that might be more physically talented or athletically talented, but you get to see them actually compete," Weisse, who called 1-on-1 "the hardest game to play," said. "It's a competition, and you put a certain amount of time you can see guys start to get tired. How do they handle being tired? Do they get stronger as they go longer, or do they kind of give in?"

With players returning to practice over the last week, both men and women have gotten to play 5-on-5, if only for a short stretch. To men's redshirt junior guard Brian Sitzmann, it felt "weird," but it also "felt like basketball again."

That doesn't mean there aren't test to come. COVID cases are still high in Minnesota, and players have to be tested three times per week — though Weisse and Roysland have both been pleased with the way their players have not only adhered to protocols, but handled the situation mentally. And building chemistry like normal figures to remain a unique challenge as long as social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

With all that in mind, Roysland wants to keep things simple. With less time to work, he wants his team to excel at a handful of concepts, rather than have to grasp more than they're able to learn.

"We're just gonna try to be really efficient," Roysland said. "We're just gonna try to keep the offense the same as it has been in the past. We're not gonna try to throw a whole lot in there."

Over the last few weeks, Burke has noticed that she and her teammates have taken COVID-19 seriously. They've taken the chance to work on their games, hitting the gym as much as possible while being safe about it. While the conditions are tricky to navigate, Burke thinks her team's mindset is better this season.

Whatever the case, the Golden Eagle men and women are both grateful that said season is just 28 days away.

"We're lucky," Sitzmann said. "A lot of kids across the country aren't able to play at a lot of different levels. We're just lucky to be able to play. You don't wanna take that for granted."

