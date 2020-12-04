Boll, Butt and Gonzalez named to All-District Team, area athletes recognized

Times Report

Football districts across Minnesota announced end-of-season awards this week, and athletes from Crookston and other area teams were recognized.

The Pirates, who went 1-5 this season, had three players named to the Midwest District White All-District Team: Ethan Boll, Brooks Butt and Greg Gonzalez.

Boll was Crookston's leading rusher this season, gaining 650 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He also stood out at defensive end and outside linebacker, where he was among the Pirates' leaders in tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Butt, who played offensive line and defensive line, 16 tackles and four tackles-for-loss. He also played at quarterback during the Pirates' last two games, and completed 8-of-26 passes for 103 yards.

Gonzalez, a senior, was another key member of the Pirates' offensive and defensive line.

Zach Brown and Jaren Bailey were named All-District Honorable Mention.

Brown led the team in receiving his senior season, catching nine passes for 101 yards. At cornerback, he broke up four passes and recovered two fumbles.

Bailey played defensive line this season, recovering one fumble.

In addition, Ryan Abeld, Ethan Boll, Jack Doda, Greg Gonzalez, Karsten Isaacson, Nathan Kelly, Tatum Lubinski, Gabriel Montieth, Easton Tangquist, Isaac Thomforde, Evin Trudeau and Lucas Winger were all named to the district's All-Academic Team.

Polk County West had four players named to the Northwest Division West All-District Team: Adam Sczepanski, Alex Hart, Gage Wavra and Sam Gapp. Daniel Suda, Isaac Zavoral and Nick Brundin were named Honorable Mention.

Gapp was also named Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the West Division, along with Beau Fetting of Ada-Borup West and Tanner Pazdernik of Mahnomen-Waubun.

Cullen Rohrich was named Most Valuable Special Teams Player.

Win-E-Mac capped off a 6-1 season with a number of District 9 West North Division honors. Quarterback Gavin Walker was named Sub-District Most Valuable Player, and Gavin Haskett was named Lineman of the Year.

Walker and Haskett were both named to the All-District team along with Bryer Strom, Kobe Hamre and Remy Goodwin. Alex Jacobson and Reed Neubert received Honorable Mention recognition.

Fertile-Beltrami's Brandon Van Den Einde was named Defensive Player of the Year for District 9 West-North Division.

Van Den Einde, Austin Bjerk, Everett Balstad and Rylin Petry were all named to the All-District team. Micah Herbel and Tyler Stuhaug were named Honorable Mention.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.