MSHSL approves possible winter sports start dates

High school sports in Minnesota are ready to begin again — whenever Minnesota allows them to do so.

The Minnesota State High School League approved three models for restarting the winter sports season at its bi-monthly meeting Thursday.

Currently, high school sports are on shutdown due to Gov. Tim Walz's Executive Order 20-99, which paused activities until Dec. 19 and included a number of other restrictions. Walz has not made any decisions for beyond Dec. 19.

Should the state shutdown not be extended, basketball, gymnastics, hockey, skiing and wrestling could return to practice on Dec. 21, with games starting as early as Jan. 4. (Dance has remained in season, with all activities being conducted virtually). This is the first calendar option.

Under Model 1, one week would be removed from all seasons, while two would be removed from hockey and three from basketball.

Should Walz extend the shutdown, the MSHSL has two options available: Model 2, with practices starting Jan. 4, and Model 3, with practices starting Jan. 18.

The winter sports season would be shortened by three weeks if practices began on Jan. 4 (four for hockey and five for basketball.) Model 3 would mean five less weeks (six for hockey and seven for basketball).

State tournaments were not approved or discussed at Thursday's meeting, but under every model, all sports have time set aside at the end of the season for potential state tournaments. For basketball and hockey (the latest sports), that would mean the week of March 29.

The MSHSL's John Millea tweeted Thursday that it's safe to assume state tournaments will either take place for all sports, or none of them.

The spring season was not affected by any of the proposed calendar models. At this point, boys' tennis is set for an April 5 start, with baseball, softball, track and field, and golf scheduled for April 12. The spring season is set to end no later than mid-June.

Millea also tweeted that "nothing is set in concrete," noting that each model is a rough draft subject to change and further guidance.

