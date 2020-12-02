Crookston volleyball season in review

This article is the fifth in a series recapping the seasons of Crookston High School's fall sports teams. Previously: girls' tennis, boys' soccer, girls' soccer, girls' swimming. Today: volleyball.

The Crookston volleyball team's season ended before it could ever really get going.

The Pirates were looking to improve on a 2-21 finish in 2019, but several things made that a challenge from the beginning. Multiple players had picked up other sports when it first appeared that volleyball would be moved to the spring, and when the MSHSL reversed course in late September and allowed volleyball to go on, it meant that many Pirates had to juggle two sports at once.

Crookston had only one practice as an entire team before its season-opener on Oct. 8 against Ada-Borup West. After a solid performance in a 3-1 loss, the Pirates were swept by Fertile-Beltrami, Sacred Heart and Red Lake Falls, all in the span of six days.

The Pirates wouldn't take another set until Nov. 2 at Mahnomen-Waubun. Just 10 days later, their season was effectively done. Due to multiple cases of COVID-19 on the roster, all of Crookston's games until Nov. 20 were cancelled, and at the same time, the Crookston School Board approved a move to distance learning, with no athletic activities, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9.

This meant an 0-9 finish for the Pirates, in a season in which they battled but always seemed to be battling uphill.

Key facts

Record: 0-9 (0-8 Section 8A)

Regular season: 12th in Section 8A West

Postseason: none, season cancelled

Kills: Mallorie Sundeen 42, Rylee Solheim 20

Assists: Emily Funk 52, Libby Salentine 32

Digs: Emma Boll 56, Amber Cymbaluk 33

Blocks: Mallorie Sundeen 7, Hannah Loraas 5

Aces: Emily Funk 12, Emma Boll 11

Seniors: Amber Cymbaluk, Chloe Bruley, Emily Funk, Emma Boll

Memorable moment

Opening night against Ada-Borup was a pleasant surprise for Crookston. Just that day, the Pirates learned that a number of fans — a maximum of two per player — would be allowed at matches, thus avoiding the drawbacks that an empty arena could have on energy.

Against last season's Section 8A runners-up, Crookston jumped out of the gates. It led the entire first set and closed out the win, 25-23, behind strong play from Mallorie Sundeen in the middle.

"Their energy, their excitement and their drive to do better, I really noticed in this first game," coach Ashley Stopa said afterwards. "I saw determination and communication. They really wanted to be out on the court."

But the Cougars routed Crookston in the second set, and then rallied to take the final two sets and the match.

Even so, it was an encouraging showing from the Pirates, who clearly savored the opportunity to play at all.

What's next?

Seniors Amber Cymbaluk, Chloe Bruley, Emily Funk and Emma Boll make for a big loss for the Pirates. Cymbaluk was second on the team in digs, Bruley was third in kills, Funk led the team in assists and aces and Boll recorded the most digs.

Crookston will bring back several other key contributors next season, though. Sundeen and Solheim, juniors this year, project to be leaders on and off the court. Sundeen was consistent at middle blocker, recording a team-high 42 kills, and Solheim displayed her athleticism and versatility by going between outside hitter and the back row.

Libby Salentine, who had 33 assists and 14 digs this year, did a little bit of everything as a sophomore. Meanwhile, Ally Perreault, Amelia Overgaard, Destiny Goulet-Ramirez and Hannah Loraas provided depth this season and will return in bigger roles.

But most importantly for the Pirates might be the chance at a fresh start — and a more conventional start, no less. With a normal preseason and more time to acclimate itself as a team, Crookston might be set up for improvement in 2021, or at least find its rhythm before the end of the season.

