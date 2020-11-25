Grand Forks' Clara Hanson signs with Minnesota Crookston women's golf

Times Report

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team announced the addition of Clara Hanson to its 2021 recruiting class.

Hanson is from Grand Forks. She will join Denali Johnson (Grand Rapids) as freshmen on next year’s squad.

“Clara is someone I’ve known about for many years since I had the opportunity to work with her brother Ricky,” said UMC coach Bryant Friskop in a release. “She has really turned out to be an incredible golfer. I believe she will be one of the best golfers we’ve had here in a long time based on her past success at Grand Forks Central and her plans to continue to improve over the next eight months. Clara has big plans for her future.”

Hanson joins the Golden Eagles after a successful career at Grand Forks Central H.S. Most recently, she finished eighth at the 2020 North Dakota Girls Class A State Championship this fall, shooting a 159 (77-82) to earn All-State honors.

In addition, Hanson was the Eastern Dakota Conference runner-up this fall, and is a two-time member of the All-EDC team and three-time team MVP for the Knights.

Hanson’s brother, Ricky, played golf for Minnesota Crookston from 2014-18.

