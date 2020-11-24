Minnesota Crookston equestrian adds four athletes

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston equestrian program announced the signing of four athletes to its 2021 class: Belle Sand, Clara Lemarr, Josie Mills and Keira Boedigheimer.

"The Golden Eagles will be one to watch for the 2021-22 season as we continue our success within the IHSA and get our foot back in the door playing NCEA,” head coach Kayla Hanson said in a release. “The incoming class is strong, diverse, and eager. Our 2021 recruits will be strong additions to an already well rounded group of equestrian women."

Sand is from Spicer, and attended New London-Spicer H.S. She was the 2019 Minnesota State Horse Show Western Pleasure Champion, English Pleasure Champion and the Showmanship Champion for 4H.

"Belle will be joining the Horsemanship team,” Hanson said. “As a well-rounded equestrian, Belle's confidence and overall ability to adapt to any horse will take her far in her intercollegiate career."

Lemarr, from Sleepy Eye, attended Minnesota Valley Lutheran H.S. in New Ulm. Her list of accolades includes an IEA Sportsmanship Award and Young Rider Award, and she was High Point Rider in Zone 6, a National IEA Qualifier and United States Hunter Jumper Association National Qualifier.

"Clara will be joining the Hunt Seat team representing both flat and fences,” Hanson said. “Clara comes to us as a well-rounded Hunter Seat rider previously competing USEF and IEA, a motivated and driven athlete excited to be starting her career with the Golden Eagles next fall."

Mills, who will compete in Hunt Seat at UMC, comes to the Golden Eagles by way of Brandon, S.D. and Brandon Valley H.S.

"Josie will be joining the Hunt Seat team representing flat and working her way to fences,” Hanson said. “Josie comes to us with a strong foundation in Hunter Seat Flat, Fences, and Dressage. I look forward to seeing her adapt to the style of collegiate riding, a future competitor for sure."

Boedigheimer is from Colorado Springs, Colo. and attended Lewis-Palmer H.S. She will compete in Hunt Seat representing both flat and fences for the Golden Eagles.

"Keira brings an exceptional and confident skill set with a wealth of experience competing jumpers as well as an extensive IEA record," Hanson said. "I have no doubt she will thrive in the equitation ring."

