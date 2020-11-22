Minnesota Crookston trap finishes second in conference

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston trap team finished second in the USA College Clay Target League 1A-Conference 2 for a second straight year.

The Golden Eagles, in their second season as a program, scored 738.0 points over the five-week season, behind Southwest Wisconsin Technical College's 1,055.5. They finished ahead of Mount Aloysius College (536.0) and Mitchell Technical Institute (310.5).

The season took place over five weeks, with results for each week being released each day from Nov. 18-22. Each week, shooters would shoot two rounds of 25 attempts, with the average of their two rounds as their score for that week. UMC shot its rounds at the Crookston Gun Club.

Colton Schrempp paced UMC with a season average of 23.3, which was good for seventh in Conference 2. Hailey Olson averaged 20.7 to tie for third among female shooters and eighth in the entire USA College Clay Target League, and Alyssa Kasprick averaged 20.2 to place 10th among females.

The Golden Eagles were in second place after the first week of competition, with their score of 155.5 trailing Southwest Wisconsin Technical College by 47 points. Schrempp's score of 24.5 had him tied for second in the conference, with Dan Rowe (24.0) and Peyton Verbout (23.0) also placing in the top 10.

UMC scored 127.5 in the second week of the season. Schrempp and Cameron White (Jr., Thief River Falls) led the way with averages of 23.0, with Madie Wildfeuer (So., Ormsby) averaging 22.5 over her two rounds.

In Week 3, the Golden Eagles posted their best score of the season, with a team score of 163.5. Schrempp, Josiah Bullivant (So., Dassel) and Beth Rockensock (Sr., Menahga) posted scores of 23.0, while Jaeden McCleary and Sam McGregor (Jr., Hastings) averaged rounds of 22.5.

Schrempp once again paced UMC with a Week 4 average of 22.5. McGregor, Olson, Wildfeuer and Logan Mulder (Jr., Alice) tied for second among Golden Eagles by averaging 22.0 as UMC scored 142.5 as a team.

Jesse Mayry averaged 23.5 to lead the Golden Eagles in the fifth week of the season. Nick Grams posted the second-highest score, at 22.0, helping the Golden Eagles to a final-week score of 149.0.

Top 10 UMC Shooters (Shooters that shot all five weeks)

1. Colton Schrempp (Jr., Victoria) 23.3

2. Dan Rowe (Sr., Clarissa) 21.6

3. Jaeden McCleary (So., Enderlin, N.D.) 21.3

4. Peyton Verbout (So., Goodridge) 21.2

5-T. Nick Grams (So., Belle Plaine) 20.9

5-T: Karl Kosak (Jr., Olivia) 20.9

7. Hailey Olson (Fr., Albertville) 20.7

8. Garrett Horak (Jr., Urbandale, Iowa) 20.6

9. Jesse Mayry (Sr., Iron Junction) 20.4

10. Alyssa Kasprick (Jr., Thief River Falls) 20.2

