Minnesota Crookston has 20 student-athletes named to the NSIC All-Academic Team

The University of Minnesota Crookston had 20 student-athletes named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team, 11 of whom were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The Golden Eagle men's cross country team had four honorees, while the women had three. UMC soccer had seven athletes on the All-Academic Team, while volleyball had six.

To be eligible for the All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2, be a member of the varsity traveling team, have at least sophomore academic and athletic standing and have completed at least one full academic year at their current institution.

To be eligible for the Team of Excellence, student-athletes must have fulfilled all of the above requirements in addition to having at least a 3.6 GPA.

The NSIC announced 775 members of the All-Academic Team, and 444 members of the Team of Excellence. Minnesota Crookston's members are listed below.

Men’s Cross Country

*Anthony Kampa, Sr., St. Cloud, Minn.

Peter Hendrickx, Sr., Butler, Minn.

Paul Hendrickx, Jr., Butler, Minn.

Manpreet Singh, Jr., Punjab, India

Women's Cross Country

*Jennifer Lax, Sr., Sleepy Eye, Minn.

*Roseline Kanssole, Sr., Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Rena Sakai, So., Chiba, Japan

Soccer

*Jessica Withrow, Sr., Gardnerville, Nev.

*Ashley Chomyn, So., Winnipeg, Manitoba

*Sarah Hall, Sr., Sammamish, Wash.

*Samantha Donnay, So., Princeton, Minn.

Katie Emmett, Sr., Bohermeen, Ireland

Maggie Peterson, Sr., Princeton, Minn.

Lindsey Daml, R-Sr., North Pole, Alaska

Volleyball

*Lauren Wallace, R-Jr., Bloomington, Minn.

*Katie Lienemann, Sr., Rosemount, Minn.

*Deaira Gresham, Sr., Maplewood, Minn.

*Sydney Kruisselbrink, Sr., Rochester, Minn.

Shelby Dunbar, So., Fertile, Minn.

Natalie Koke, R-So., Caledonia, Wis.

* - NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Member

