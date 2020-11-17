Crookston playoff game at Hawley cancelled, Pirates' season over

Times Report

The Crookston football team has at least one positive case of COVID-19, per a source. As a result, the Pirates' playoff game at Hawley, scheduled for Tuesday night, has been cancelled.

With the cancellation, Crookston's season comes to an end at 1-5. The Nuggets will move on to the Section 8AA semifinals to take on Pelican Rapids.

The early end to the Pirates' season comes three days after Crookston High School announced a switch to distance learning beginning Nov. 23 and extending through Dec. 9.

With distance learning meaning no athletics, Crookston would only have been able to play two more games regardless — at Hawley and, if it had won, at Pelican Rapids.

The Pirates began their season with a 14-10 win over Roseau on Oct. 3. Offensive struggles and injuries took their toll, though, as Crookston dropped its last five, but its two best offensive performances came in the season's last two weeks: at Hawley on Nov. 5 and against Mahnomen-Waubun on Nov. 11.

