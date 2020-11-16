Section/Crookston area update: Nov. 16

Times Report

Football

Area Scores

Mahnomen-Waubun 34, Crookston 12 (Nov. 11, Crookston)

East Grand Forks 33, Park Rapids Area 29 (Nov. 11, East Grand Forks)

Fertile-Beltrami 38, Park Christian 7 (Nov. 12, Moorhead)

Goodridge-Grygla 31, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 7 (Nov. 12, Warren)

Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13 (Nov. 12, Argyle)

Win-E-Mac 40, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0 (Nov. 12, Erskine)

Section 8AA Standings (listed by playoff seeding) (section record, overall record)

1. Barnesville (1-0, 6-0)

2. Pelican Rapids (1-0, 4-1)

3. Hawley (1-1, 3-2)

4. Frazee (1-1, 2-4)

5. Warroad (1-0, 3-2)

6. Crookston (0-1, 1-5)

Bagley* (0-1, 1-1)

Menahga* (0-1, 0-3)

*-not competing in playoffs

Section 8AA Playoffs

No. 6 Crookston at No. 3 Hawley (Nov. 17)

No. 5 Warroad at No. 4 Frazee (Nov. 17)

Crookston-Hawley winner at No. 1 Barnesville (Nov. 21)

Warroad-Frazee winner at No. 2 Pelican Rapids (Nov. 21)

Section 8AA Championship (Nov. 27, Fargo)

Section 8AAA

1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0, 5-0)

2. Pequot Lakes (4-1, 4-2)

3. Perham (3-2, 3-3)

4. Fergus Falls (2-3, 2-4)

5. East Grand Forks (2-2, 2-3)

6. Park Rapids Area (1-5, 1-5)

7. Roseau (0-0, 0-6)

Thief River Falls* (1-3, 1-4)

Section 8AAA Playoffs

No. 7 Roseau at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (Nov. 17)

No. 6 Park Rapids Area at No. 3 Perham (Nov. 17)

No. 5 East Grand Forks at No. 4 Fergus Falls (Nov. 17)

Pequot Lakes-Roseau winner at Park Rapids Area-Perham winner (Nov. 21)

East Grand Forks-Fergus Falls winner at No. 1 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (Nov. 21)

Section 8AAA Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)

Section 8A

1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0, 5-0)

2. Polk County West (2-0, 2-1)

3. Red Lake County (1-1, 2-1)

4. Ada-Borup West (0-2, 1-3)

Red Lake* (0-1, 0-5)

Section 8A Playoffs

No. 3 Red Lake County at No. 2 Polk County West (Nov. 21)

No. 4 Ada-Borup West at No. 1 Mahnomen-Waubun (Nov. 21)

Section 8A Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)

Section 6 9-man

1. Win-E-Mac (3-0, 5-1)

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2-1, 4-1)

3. Nevis (2-1, 2-2)

4. Blackduck (2-1, 4-2)

5. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (1-3, 3-3)

6. Park Christian (1-3, 1-4)

7. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-2, 0-3)

8. Sebeka (0-0, 0-5)

Section 6 9-man Playoffs

No. 8 Sebeka at No. 1 Win-E-Mac (Nov. 17)

No. 7 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami (Nov. 17)

No. 6 Park Christian at No. 3 Nevis (Nov. 17)

No. 5 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at No. 4 Blackduck (Nov. 17)

Blackduck-NCE/U-H winner at Sebeka/Win-E-Mac winner (Nov. 21)

Nevis-Park Christian winner at Clearbrook-Gonvick/Fertile-Beltrami winner (Nov. 21)

Section 6 9-man Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)

Section 8 9-man Playoffs

1. Stephen-Argyle (4-0, 6-0)

2. Goodridge/Grygla (2-0, 3-0)

3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (2-1, 2-3)

4. North Central (1-0, 2-3)

5. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (1-3, 1-4)

6. Kittson County Central (0-3, 0-4)

7. Northern Freeze (0-1, 0-3)

Lake of the Woods* (0-1, 0-6)

Section 8 9-man Playoffs

No. 7 Northern Freeze at No. 2 Goodridge/Grygla (Nov. 17)

No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (Nov. 17)

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at No. 4 North Central (Nov. 17)

Goodridge/Grygla-Northern Freeze winner at BGMR-Kittson County Central winner (Nov. 21)

W-A-O/North Central winner at No. 1 Stephen-Argyle (Nov. 21)

Section 8 9-man Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)

Volleyball

Area Scores

Mahnomen-Waubun 3, Crookston 0 (Nov. 9, Crookston)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Fertile-Beltrami 1 (Nov. 13, Fertile)

East Grand Forks 3, Red Lake County Central 0 (Nov. 9, East Grand Forks)

Ada-Borup West 3, Mahnomen-Waubun 2 (Nov. 10, Mahnomen)

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0 (Nov. 10, Fertile)

Kittson County Central 3, Stephen-Argyle 2 (Nov. 10, Hallock)

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Red Lake Falls 0 (Nov. 12, Greenbush)

Park Christian 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Nov. 12, Ada)

Fosston 3, Stephen-Argyle 0 (Nov. 13, Fosston)

Section 8A West Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. Lake of the Woods (1-0, 3-1)

2. Kittson County Central (4-0, 4-1)

3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (6-2, 7-3)

4. Sacred Heart (4-2, 4-2)

5. Stephen-Argyle (4-3, 4-3)

6. Red Lake Falls (2-2, 2-2)

7. Climax-Fisher (2-1, 2-2)

8. Goodridge/Grygla (0-2, 1-3)

9. Indus (0-2, 0-2)

10. Crookston (0-8, 0-9)

11. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-5, 0-5)

12. Northern Freeze (0-3, 0-3)

Section 8A East Standings

1. Fosston (4-0, 8-0)

2. Fertile-Beltrami (6-1, 8-3)

3. Red Lake County Central (4-3, 5-4)

4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-1, 2-1)

5. Ada-Borup West (3-4, 3-7)

6. Win-E-Mac (2-4, 2-6)

7. Blackduck (1-2, 3-4)

8. Northome/Kelliher (3-2, 5-3)

9. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-2, 3-5)

10. Red Lake (0-1, 0-1)

11. Bagley (0-1, 0-2)

12. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (0-0, 0-0)

13. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)

Section 8AA North Standings

1. Roseau (5-0, 9-0)

2. Thief River Falls (3-1, 4-4)

3. East Grand Forks (2-3, 5-4)

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1, 4-5)

5. Hawley (0-3, 4-4)

6. Warroad (0-3, 1-6)

7. Park Rapids Area (0-7, 0-10)

Section 8AA South Standings

1. Pequot Lakes (3-0, 10-0)

2. Perham (3-0, 8-2)

3. Little Falls (1-0, 4-2)

4. Fergus Falls (0-0, 2-4)

5. Staples-Motley (3-1, 5-3)

6. Pierz (0-1, 3-4)

7. Crosby-Ironton (2-3, 2-8)

8. Pillager (0-0, 1-8)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

