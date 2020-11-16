Section/Crookston area update: Nov. 16
Times Report
Football
Area Scores
- Mahnomen-Waubun 34, Crookston 12 (Nov. 11, Crookston)
- East Grand Forks 33, Park Rapids Area 29 (Nov. 11, East Grand Forks)
- Fertile-Beltrami 38, Park Christian 7 (Nov. 12, Moorhead)
- Goodridge-Grygla 31, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 7 (Nov. 12, Warren)
- Stephen-Argyle 34, Northern Freeze 13 (Nov. 12, Argyle)
- Win-E-Mac 40, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0 (Nov. 12, Erskine)
Section 8AA Standings (listed by playoff seeding) (section record, overall record)
- 1. Barnesville (1-0, 6-0)
- 2. Pelican Rapids (1-0, 4-1)
- 3. Hawley (1-1, 3-2)
- 4. Frazee (1-1, 2-4)
- 5. Warroad (1-0, 3-2)
- 6. Crookston (0-1, 1-5)
- Bagley* (0-1, 1-1)
- Menahga* (0-1, 0-3)
*-not competing in playoffs
Section 8AA Playoffs
- No. 6 Crookston at No. 3 Hawley (Nov. 17)
- No. 5 Warroad at No. 4 Frazee (Nov. 17)
- Crookston-Hawley winner at No. 1 Barnesville (Nov. 21)
- Warroad-Frazee winner at No. 2 Pelican Rapids (Nov. 21)
- Section 8AA Championship (Nov. 27, Fargo)
Section 8AAA
- 1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0, 5-0)
- 2. Pequot Lakes (4-1, 4-2)
- 3. Perham (3-2, 3-3)
- 4. Fergus Falls (2-3, 2-4)
- 5. East Grand Forks (2-2, 2-3)
- 6. Park Rapids Area (1-5, 1-5)
- 7. Roseau (0-0, 0-6)
- Thief River Falls* (1-3, 1-4)
Section 8AAA Playoffs
- No. 7 Roseau at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (Nov. 17)
- No. 6 Park Rapids Area at No. 3 Perham (Nov. 17)
- No. 5 East Grand Forks at No. 4 Fergus Falls (Nov. 17)
- Pequot Lakes-Roseau winner at Park Rapids Area-Perham winner (Nov. 21)
- East Grand Forks-Fergus Falls winner at No. 1 seed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (Nov. 21)
- Section 8AAA Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)
Section 8A
- 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0, 5-0)
- 2. Polk County West (2-0, 2-1)
- 3. Red Lake County (1-1, 2-1)
- 4. Ada-Borup West (0-2, 1-3)
- Red Lake* (0-1, 0-5)
Section 8A Playoffs
- No. 3 Red Lake County at No. 2 Polk County West (Nov. 21)
- No. 4 Ada-Borup West at No. 1 Mahnomen-Waubun (Nov. 21)
- Section 8A Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)
Section 6 9-man
- 1. Win-E-Mac (3-0, 5-1)
- 2. Fertile-Beltrami (2-1, 4-1)
- 3. Nevis (2-1, 2-2)
- 4. Blackduck (2-1, 4-2)
- 5. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (1-3, 3-3)
- 6. Park Christian (1-3, 1-4)
- 7. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-2, 0-3)
- 8. Sebeka (0-0, 0-5)
Section 6 9-man Playoffs
- No. 8 Sebeka at No. 1 Win-E-Mac (Nov. 17)
- No. 7 Clearbrook-Gonvick at No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami (Nov. 17)
- No. 6 Park Christian at No. 3 Nevis (Nov. 17)
- No. 5 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at No. 4 Blackduck (Nov. 17)
- Blackduck-NCE/U-H winner at Sebeka/Win-E-Mac winner (Nov. 21)
- Nevis-Park Christian winner at Clearbrook-Gonvick/Fertile-Beltrami winner (Nov. 21)
- Section 6 9-man Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)
Section 8 9-man Playoffs
- 1. Stephen-Argyle (4-0, 6-0)
- 2. Goodridge/Grygla (2-0, 3-0)
- 3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (2-1, 2-3)
- 4. North Central (1-0, 2-3)
- 5. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (1-3, 1-4)
- 6. Kittson County Central (0-3, 0-4)
- 7. Northern Freeze (0-1, 0-3)
- Lake of the Woods* (0-1, 0-6)
Section 8 9-man Playoffs
- No. 7 Northern Freeze at No. 2 Goodridge/Grygla (Nov. 17)
- No. 6 Kittson County Central at No. 3 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (Nov. 17)
- No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at No. 4 North Central (Nov. 17)
- Goodridge/Grygla-Northern Freeze winner at BGMR-Kittson County Central winner (Nov. 21)
- W-A-O/North Central winner at No. 1 Stephen-Argyle (Nov. 21)
- Section 8 9-man Championship (Nov. 28, Fargo)
Volleyball
Area Scores
- Mahnomen-Waubun 3, Crookston 0 (Nov. 9, Crookston)
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Fertile-Beltrami 1 (Nov. 13, Fertile)
- East Grand Forks 3, Red Lake County Central 0 (Nov. 9, East Grand Forks)
- Ada-Borup West 3, Mahnomen-Waubun 2 (Nov. 10, Mahnomen)
- Fertile-Beltrami 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0 (Nov. 10, Fertile)
- Kittson County Central 3, Stephen-Argyle 2 (Nov. 10, Hallock)
- Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Red Lake Falls 0 (Nov. 12, Greenbush)
- Park Christian 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Nov. 12, Ada)
- Fosston 3, Stephen-Argyle 0 (Nov. 13, Fosston)
Section 8A West Standings (seeded by QRF)
- 1. Lake of the Woods (1-0, 3-1)
- 2. Kittson County Central (4-0, 4-1)
- 3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (6-2, 7-3)
- 4. Sacred Heart (4-2, 4-2)
- 5. Stephen-Argyle (4-3, 4-3)
- 6. Red Lake Falls (2-2, 2-2)
- 7. Climax-Fisher (2-1, 2-2)
- 8. Goodridge/Grygla (0-2, 1-3)
- 9. Indus (0-2, 0-2)
- 10. Crookston (0-8, 0-9)
- 11. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-5, 0-5)
- 12. Northern Freeze (0-3, 0-3)
Section 8A East Standings
- 1. Fosston (4-0, 8-0)
- 2. Fertile-Beltrami (6-1, 8-3)
- 3. Red Lake County Central (4-3, 5-4)
- 4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-1, 2-1)
- 5. Ada-Borup West (3-4, 3-7)
- 6. Win-E-Mac (2-4, 2-6)
- 7. Blackduck (1-2, 3-4)
- 8. Northome/Kelliher (3-2, 5-3)
- 9. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-2, 3-5)
- 10. Red Lake (0-1, 0-1)
- 11. Bagley (0-1, 0-2)
- 12. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (0-0, 0-0)
- 13. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)
Section 8AA North Standings
- 1. Roseau (5-0, 9-0)
- 2. Thief River Falls (3-1, 4-4)
- 3. East Grand Forks (2-3, 5-4)
- 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1, 4-5)
- 5. Hawley (0-3, 4-4)
- 6. Warroad (0-3, 1-6)
- 7. Park Rapids Area (0-7, 0-10)
Section 8AA South Standings
- 1. Pequot Lakes (3-0, 10-0)
- 2. Perham (3-0, 8-2)
- 3. Little Falls (1-0, 4-2)
- 4. Fergus Falls (0-0, 2-4)
- 5. Staples-Motley (3-1, 5-3)
- 6. Pierz (0-1, 3-4)
- 7. Crosby-Ironton (2-3, 2-8)
- 8. Pillager (0-0, 1-8)
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
