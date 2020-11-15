Golden Eagle women's golf announces one addition on Signing Day

Times Report

Wednesday was National Signing Day, the first day in which athletes in most sports at could sign National Letters of Intent to play college athletics at the Division II level.

The Golden Eagles added one golfer on Wednesday: Denali Johnson, from Grand Rapids, Minn. Johnson was team captain at Grand Rapids H.S.

"I'm excited to have Denali join our team here at U of M Crookston," said coach Bryant Friskop in a release. "I believe that Denali will be someone who will help us continue to be a team that can compete at a high level and improve each year."

