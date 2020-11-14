Minnesota Crookston women's tennis adds Hinn to class of 2021

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston women's tennis announced the addition of Kaydance Hinn, its lone signee in the class of 2021.

Hinn was a four-year letter winner for Coon Rapids H.S. and was named honorable mention All-Conference during her high school career.

“We are excited about adding Kaydence to the program," said coach Krayton Nash in a release. "She brings experience, but more importantly, she fits right in with the great character of the ladies we have competing currently on this team.”

