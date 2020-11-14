Minnesota Crookston softball adds six new players on Signing Day

Times Report

Minnesota Crookston softball added six players on National Signing Day Wednesday: Brittney Mengel, Emerson Thompson, Evie Stuck, Nicole DeDen, Sydney Huwe and Whitnee Curry.

Mengel, an outfielder/utility player, was first team All-Conference and honorable-mention All Region at Jefferson H.S. in Sullivan, Wisc.

“We saw Brittney at a camp and she stood out with her slap and her strong outfield arm," said coach Travis Owen in a release. "I really like Brittney's focus, and when we had her workout with the team, knew she would fit in well here.”

Thompson is one of three Nebraskans that will join the team next season. As a senior at North Star H.S. in Lincoln, Neb., she hit .369 with nine homers and 36 RBI.

“Emerson is a power hitting C/1B with some big pop and great love for the game," Owen said.

Stuck is from Papillion, Neb and pitched right-handed and played outfield for Papillion-La Vista South H.S. She graduated high school a year early due to skipping a grade in elementary school.

"Once I got to know Evie and knew how much drive she has to continually improve at her craft, I was sold on her," Owen said.

DeDen, from Mission Viejo, Calif., joins six other Californians on the Golden Eagles' roster. The right-handed pitcher threw a no-hitter at the Las Vegas Showcase earlier this month. Her sister, Taylor, plays Division I softball at Seattle.

“She has a great attitude and is a solid competitor," Owen said. "We are excited to have her join as one of two pitchers in this class.”

Huwe is the lone Minnesotan in the Golden Eagles' 2021 class. At Chaska H.S., she earned All-Section awards as a sophomore and is a team captain. The Carver native hit .431 with her club team, the Minnesota A's, in 2020.

"Sydney is a versatile utility player who can also catch, which is a big advantage for our program," Owen said. "She swings a good bat, and when she came to work out on campus, we could tell is an all-around solid athlete."

Curry played for Lincoln East H.S. in Nebraska, where as a senior this fall she hit .571 with one homer and 12 RBI. She hit .413 her junior season, during which she was named Class A honorable mention.

“Whitnee is a middle infielder who can also hit for power and puts in good work," Owen said. "She has great range and takes pride in her defense."

