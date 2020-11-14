Minnesota Crookston men's golf signs Fargo's Bartley

Times Report

Fargo native Layton Bartley signed with Minnesota Crookston men's golf on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Bartley, who was the individual champion at this year's Midwestern Showcase in Alexandria, Minn., has one victory and five top-10 finishes on the Minnesota PGA junior tour. Bartley competes for West Fargo Sheyenne H.S.

“Layton has played in a lot of high quality tournaments and has done very well throughout his high school and junior golf career, along with competing in many adult amateur events,” said coach Brad Heppner in a release. “Layton has won many times and knows how to win.

"He brings that commitment to improve, passion for the game, as well as a very competitive attitude that will make him successful at the collegiate level."

