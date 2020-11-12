Crookston volleyball cancels games through Nov. 20
Times Report
The Crookston volleyball team will put its season on pause, cancelling games Nov. 12 at East Grand Forks, Nov. 19 vs. Warroad and Nov. 20 at Win-E-Mac.
This is due to multiple cases of COVID-19 on the Pirates' roster, the Times has learned. Players have been sent home for two weeks.
Crookston is 0-9 on the season. Assuming no more games are cancelled or made up, the Pirates would have two games left: at home vs. Climax-Fisher on Nov. 23 and at Roseau on Nov. 24.
