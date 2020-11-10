Crookston to host Mahnomen-Waubun in regular-season finale

Times Report

Originally, the Crookston football team was scheduled to travel to Barnesville on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for its final regular-season game.

But last Wednesday, the matchup between the Pirates and the No. 2 Trojans was moved to Crookston. Monday, it was off the schedule entirely.

Instead, Crookston (1-4) will host Mahnomen-Waubun at Ed Widseth Field at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, in its final game before the Section 8AA playoffs begin next Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Pirates' game with the Trojans was originally moved to Crookston because Barnesville's custodial staff had to go into quarantine, Barnesville athletic director Todd Henrickson told the Times. This meant that Barnesville had to enter distance learning this week, preventing the Trojans from hosting any events.

Crookston athletic director Greg Garmen called the entire ordeal a "long story."

Mahnomen-Waubun is No. 2 in Class A and is 4-0 on the season, having beaten Frazee 22-20 in overtime in its most recent game Friday, Nov. 6.

