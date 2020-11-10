Crookston boys' soccer team gives out team awards

Times Report

The Crookston boys' soccer team held its end-of-season awards ceremony on Monday night at CHS.

The Pirates gave out awards for varsity and junior varsity, recognized All-Conference performers and named team captains for 2021.

Crookston went 2-9 this season, equaling its number of wins from head coach Lon Boike's first season in 2019 when the Pirates went 2-13. They were eliminated from the Section 8A playoffs with a 2-1 loss at East Grand Forks on Oct. 12.

Varsity Awards

MVP, Team: Noah Dragseth

MVP, Offense: Noah Kiel

MVP, Defense: Noah Dragseth

Most Improved: Jack Garmen and Nathan Kelly

Hardest Working: Thor Harbott

Best Leadership: Noah Dragseth and Nolan Dans

Rookie of the Year: Jacob Miller

Two Shutouts - Game Ball: Kaleb Thingelstad

Lakes to Prairie Conference Awards

All-Conference: Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel

Honorable Mention: Nolan Dans, Thor Harbott

Minnesota Soccer Coaches' Association Academic Excellence Awards (3.5 GPA or higher)

Brannon Tangquist, Caden Boike, Evan Christensen, Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson, Nathan Kelly, Thor Harbott

Junior Varsity Awards

MVP, Team: Jack Everett

MVP, Offense: Jack Everett

MVP, Defense: Lincoln Waldal

Most Improved: David Threatt and Parker Kelly

Hardest Working: Michael Bochow

Best Leadership: Jack Everett

Rookie of the Year: Connor Maruska and Makoti Weber

2020 Captains

Gavin Anderson, Jacob Miller, Kaleb Thingelstad, Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel, Nolan Dans

2021 Captains

Blaine Andringa, Evan Christensen, George French, Jack Garmen, Sam Stewart

