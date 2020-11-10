Crookston boys' soccer team gives out team awards
The Crookston boys' soccer team held its end-of-season awards ceremony on Monday night at CHS.
The Pirates gave out awards for varsity and junior varsity, recognized All-Conference performers and named team captains for 2021.
Crookston went 2-9 this season, equaling its number of wins from head coach Lon Boike's first season in 2019 when the Pirates went 2-13. They were eliminated from the Section 8A playoffs with a 2-1 loss at East Grand Forks on Oct. 12.
Varsity Awards
- MVP, Team: Noah Dragseth
- MVP, Offense: Noah Kiel
- MVP, Defense: Noah Dragseth
- Most Improved: Jack Garmen and Nathan Kelly
- Hardest Working: Thor Harbott
- Best Leadership: Noah Dragseth and Nolan Dans
- Rookie of the Year: Jacob Miller
- Two Shutouts - Game Ball: Kaleb Thingelstad
Lakes to Prairie Conference Awards
- All-Conference: Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel
- Honorable Mention: Nolan Dans, Thor Harbott
Minnesota Soccer Coaches' Association Academic Excellence Awards (3.5 GPA or higher)
- Brannon Tangquist, Caden Boike, Evan Christensen, Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson, Nathan Kelly, Thor Harbott
Junior Varsity Awards
- MVP, Team: Jack Everett
- MVP, Offense: Jack Everett
- MVP, Defense: Lincoln Waldal
- Most Improved: David Threatt and Parker Kelly
- Hardest Working: Michael Bochow
- Best Leadership: Jack Everett
- Rookie of the Year: Connor Maruska and Makoti Weber
2020 Captains
- Gavin Anderson, Jacob Miller, Kaleb Thingelstad, Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel, Nolan Dans
2021 Captains
- Blaine Andringa, Evan Christensen, George French, Jack Garmen, Sam Stewart
