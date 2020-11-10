SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crookston boys' soccer team gives out team awards

Times Report
The Pirates' 2020 seniors. From left to right: Noah Dragseth, Gavin Anderson, Gabe Montieth, Jacob Miller, Nolan Dans, Kaleb Thingelstad and Noah Kiel.

The Crookston boys' soccer team held its end-of-season awards ceremony on Monday night at CHS.

The Pirates gave out awards for varsity and junior varsity, recognized All-Conference performers and named team captains for 2021.

Crookston went 2-9 this season, equaling its number of wins from head coach Lon Boike's first season in 2019 when the Pirates went 2-13. They were eliminated from the Section 8A playoffs with a 2-1 loss at East Grand Forks on Oct. 12.

Varsity Awards

  • MVP, Team: Noah Dragseth
  • MVP, Offense: Noah Kiel
  • MVP, Defense: Noah Dragseth
  • Most Improved: Jack Garmen and Nathan Kelly
  • Hardest Working: Thor Harbott
  • Best Leadership: Noah Dragseth and Nolan Dans
  • Rookie of the Year: Jacob Miller
  • Two Shutouts - Game Ball: Kaleb Thingelstad
The Pirates' varsity letter-winners for the 2020 season. Front row, left to right: George French, Evan Christensen, Brannon Tangquist and Caden Boike. Back row: Sam Stewart, Blaine Andringa, Jack Garmen, Alex Longoria, Thor Harbott, Nathan Kelly and Gavin Winger.

Lakes to Prairie Conference Awards

  • All-Conference: Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel
  • Honorable Mention: Nolan Dans, Thor Harbott

Minnesota Soccer Coaches' Association Academic Excellence Awards (3.5 GPA or higher)

  • Brannon Tangquist, Caden Boike, Evan Christensen, Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson, Nathan Kelly, Thor Harbott

Junior Varsity Awards

  • MVP, Team: Jack Everett
  • MVP, Offense: Jack Everett
  • MVP, Defense: Lincoln Waldal
  • Most Improved: David Threatt and Parker Kelly
  • Hardest Working: Michael Bochow
  • Best Leadership: Jack Everett
  • Rookie of the Year: Connor Maruska and Makoti Weber
The Pirates' junior varsity award winners: Jack Everett, Lincoln Waldal, Makoti Weber and Parker Kelly.

2020 Captains

  • Gavin Anderson, Jacob Miller, Kaleb Thingelstad, Noah Dragseth, Noah Kiel, Nolan Dans

2021 Captains

  • Blaine Andringa, Evan Christensen, George French, Jack Garmen, Sam Stewart

