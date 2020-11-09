Section/Crookston area update: Nov. 9
Times Report
Football
Area Scores
- Hawley 34, Crookston 32 (Nov. 6, Hawley)
- Fertile-Beltrami 20, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 7 (Nov. 5, Fertile)
- Nevis 41, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 34 (Nov. 6, Ulen)
- Perham 42, East Grand Forks 7 (Nov. 6, East Grand Forks)
- Stephen-Argyle 52, Kittson County Central 20 (Nov. 6, Hallock)
- Win-E-Mac 38, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 7 (Nov. 6, Badger)
Section 8AA Standings (section record, overall record)
- 1. Barnesville (1-0, 5-0)
- 2. Hawley (1-1, 3-1)
- 3. Pelican Rapids (0-0, 3-1)
- 4. Warroad (1-1, 3-2)
- 5. Bagley (0-1, 1-1)
- 6. Frazee (1-0, 2-3)
- 7. Crookston (0-1, 1-4)
- 8. Menahga (0-1, 0-3)
Section 8AAA Standings
- 1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0, 4-0)
- 2. Pequot Lakes (4-1, 4-1)
- 3. Fergus Falls (2-2, 2-3)
- 4. Perham (2-2, 2-3)
- 5. East Grand Forks (1-2, 1-3)
- 6. Thief River Falls (1-3, 1-4)
- 7. Park Rapids Area (1-4, 1-4)
- 8. Roseau (0-0, 0-5)
Section 8A Standings
- 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1-0, 4-0)
- 2. Polk County West (2-0, 2-1)
- 3. Red Lake County (1-1, 2-1)
- 4. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)
- 5. Ada-Borup West (0-2, 1-3)
- 6. Red Lake (0-1, 0-5)
Section 6 9-man Standings
- 1. Blackduck (2-0, 4-1)
- 2. Win-E-Mac (2-0, 4-1)
- 3. Fertile-Beltrami (1-1, 3-1)
- 4. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (1-2, 3-2)
- 5. Laporte (0-0, 0-0)
- 6. Nevis (1-1, 1-2)
- 7. Park Christian (1-2, 1-3)
- 8. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-2, 0-3)
- 9. Sebeka (0-0, 0-4)
Section 8 9-man Standings
- 1. Stephen-Argyle (3-0, 5-0)
- 2. Goodridge/Grygla (1-0, 2-0)
- 3. North Central (1-0, 2-2)
- 4. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (1-1, 1-3)
- 5. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-2, 1-3)
- 6. Northern Freeze (0-0, 0-2)
- 7. Kittson County Central (0-2, 0-3)
- 8. Lake of the Woods (0-1, 0-5)
Volleyball
Area Scores
- Mahnomen-Waubun 3, Crookston 1 (Nov. 2, Mahnomen)
- Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0 (Nov. 2, Greenbush)
- East Grand Forks 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Nov. 2, East Grand Forks)
- East Grand Forks 3, Warroad 0 (Nov. 5, Warroad)
- Fertile-Beltrami 3, Ada-Borup West 2 (Nov. 5, Ada)
- Red Lake County Central 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 2 (Nov. 5, Oklee)
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Nov. 5, Erskine)
Section 8A West Standings
- 1. Lake of the Woods (1-0, 3-0)
- 2. Stephen-Argyle (4-1, 4-1)
- 3. Sacred Heart (4-2, 4-2)
- 4. Kittson County Central (2-0, 2-1)
- 5. Red Lake Falls (2-1, 2-1)
- 6. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (3-2, 4-3)
- 7. Climax-Fisher (2-1, 2-2)
- 8. Goodridge/Grygla (0-1, 0-2)
- 9. Indus (0-2, 0-2)
- 10. Northern Freeze (0-2, 0-2)
- 11. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-4, 0-4)
- 12. Crookston (0-7, 0-8)
Section 8A East Standings
- 1. Fosston (3-0, 7-0)
- 2. Fertile-Beltrami (6-1, 6-3)
- 3. Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-1, 2-1)
- 4. Northome/Kelliher (3-2, 5-3)
- 5. Red Lake County Central (4-3, 5-3)
- 6. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (0-0, 0-0)
- 7. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)
- 8. Mahnomen-Waubun (2-1, 2-4)
- 9. Ada-Borup West (2-4, 2-6)
- 10. Win-E-Mac (2-4, 2-6)
- 11. Blackduck (1-2, 1-4)
- 12. Red Lake (0-1, 0-1)
- 13. Bagley (0-1, 0-2)
Section 8AA North Standings
- 1. Roseau (5-0, 8-0)
- 2. Thief River Falls (3-1, 4-4)
- 3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1, 4-4)
- 4. East Grand Forks (2-3, 4-4)
- 5. Hawley (0-3, 4-4)
- 6. Warroad (0-3, 1-6)
- 7. Park Rapids Area (0-6, 0-8)
Section 8AA South Standings
- 1. Pequot Lakes (2-0, 7-0)
- 2. Perham (3-0, 7-1)
- 3. Little Falls (1-0, 4-1)
- 4. Staples-Motley (2-1, 4-2)
- 5. Fergus Falls (0-0, 2-4)
- 6. Pierz (0-1, 2-4)
- 7. Crosby-Ironton (2-2, 2-6)
- 8. Pillager (0-0, 0-6)
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.