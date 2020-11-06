Pirates of the Week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Crookston Times
Football: Cade Coauette
Coach Scott Butt: "He plays extremely well at tight end. He is a hard worker."
Volleyball: Amber Cymbaluk
Coach Ashley Stopa: "Amber is a senior this year who is being asked to play a lot of different roles. She has led by example on and off the court. She has brought a spark to the back row and I can always count on her serves!"
