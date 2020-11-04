Crookston replaces game at Bagley with home game vs. Mahnomen-Waubun

Times Report

The Crookston volleyball team lost its first scheduled game this season due to COVID-19 concerns, but needed just two hours to replace it.

The Pirates were scheduled to travel to Bagley on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to take on the Flyers. Recently, though, Bagley School District voted to remain in mandatory distance learning through Nov. 20 due to COVID metrics in Clearwater County, meaning no athletics.

Wednesday afternoon, athletic director Greg Garmen confirmed that Crookston had made up the cancelled contest by scheduling a game for Monday, Nov. 9, at home against Mahnomen-Waubun. The Thunderbirds (2-4) beat the Pirates (0-8) in four sets this Monday in Mahnomen.

Clearwater County, which has had 173 cases of COVID-19, currently has one of the highest weekly case rates in Minnesota. Bagley has not played a football or volleyball game since Oct. 14.

