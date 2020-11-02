Section and Crookston area update: Nov. 2

Times Report

Football

Section 8AA Standings (section record, overall record)

1. Barnesville (1-0, 4-0)

2. Pelican Rapids (0-0, 2-1)

3. Hawley (0-1, 2-1)

4. Frazee (1-0, 2-2)

5. Warroad (1-1, 2-2)

6. Bagley (0-1, 1-1)

7. Crookston (0-0, 1-3)

8. Menahga (0-1, 0-3)

Section 8AAA Standings

1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0, 3-0)

2. Pequot Lakes (3-1, 3-1)

3. East Grand Forks (1-1, 1-2)

4. Fergus Falls (1-2, 1-3)

5. Perham (1-2, 1-3)

6. Thief River Falls (1-2, 1-3)

7. Park Rapids Area (1-3, 1-3)

8. Roseau (0-0, 0-5)

Section 8A Standings

1. Mahnomen/Waubun (1-0, 3-0)

2. Polk County West (2-0, 2-1)

3. Red Lake County (1-1, 1-1)

4. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)

5. Ada-Borup West (0-2, 1-3)

6. Red Lake (0-1, 0-4)

Section 6 9-man Standings

1. Win-E-Mac (2-0, 3-1)

2. Blackduck (1-0, 3-1)

3. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (1-1, 3-1)

4. Fertile-Beltrami (1-1, 2-1)

5. Park Christian (1-1, 1-2)

6. Laporte (0-0, 0-0)

7. Nevis (0-1, 0-2)

8. Sebeka (0-0, 0-3)

9. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-2, 0-3)

Section 8 9-man Standings

1. Stephen-Argyle (2-0, 4-0)

2. Goodridge/Grygla (1-0, 2-0)

3. North Central (1-0, 2-1)

4. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (1-1, 1-2)

5. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-2, 1-2)

6. Northern Freeze (0-0, 0-2)

7. Kittson County Central (0-1, 0-2)

8. Lake of the Woods (0-1, 0-4)

Volleyball

Section 8A West Standings

1. Kittson County Central (2-0, 2-0)

2. Lake of the Woods (0-0, 2-0)

3. Stephen-Argyle (4-1, 4-1)

4. Sacred Heart (4-2, 4-2)

5. Red Lake Falls (2-1, 2-1)

6. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (2-1, 3-2)

7. Climax-Fisher (2-1, 2-2)

8. Goodridge/Grygla (0-1, 1-2)

9. Indus (0-2, 0-2)

10. Northern Freeze (0-2, 0-2)

11. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-3, 0-3)

12. Crookston (0-6, 0-7)

Section 8A East Standings

1. Fosston (3-0, 7-0)

2. Fertile-Beltrami (4-0, 4-2)

3. Northome/Kelliher (3-2, 4-2)

4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-1, 2-1)

5. Red Lake County Central (2-3, 3-3)

6. Ada-Borup West (2-3, 2-4)

7. Blackduck (1-0, 1-2)

8. Win-E-Mac (2-4, 2-5)

9. Mahnomen/Waubun (1-1, 1-4)

10. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (0-0, 0-0)

11. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)

12. Red Lake (0-1, 0-1)

13. Bagley (0-1, 0-2)

Section 8AA North Standings

1. Roseau (4-0, 6-0)

2. Hawley (0-2, 4-3)

3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1, 3-3)

4. Thief River Falls (2-1, 3-4)

5. East Grand Forks (1-3, 2-4)

6. Warroad (0-1, 1-4)

7. Park Rapids Area (0-5, 0-6)

Section 8AA South Standings

1. Pequot Lakes (1-0, 5-0)

2. Perham (2-0, 5-1)

3. Little Falls (1-0, 3-1)

4. Staples-Motley (2-1, 4-2)

5. Fergus Falls (0-0, 2-3)

6. Crosby-Ironton (2-1, 2-4)

7. Pierz (0-1, 2-4)

8. Pillager (0-0, 0-4)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

