Section and Crookston area update: Nov. 2
Times Report
Football
Section 8AA Standings (section record, overall record)
- 1. Barnesville (1-0, 4-0)
- 2. Pelican Rapids (0-0, 2-1)
- 3. Hawley (0-1, 2-1)
- 4. Frazee (1-0, 2-2)
- 5. Warroad (1-1, 2-2)
- 6. Bagley (0-1, 1-1)
- 7. Crookston (0-0, 1-3)
- 8. Menahga (0-1, 0-3)
Section 8AAA Standings
- 1. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0, 3-0)
- 2. Pequot Lakes (3-1, 3-1)
- 3. East Grand Forks (1-1, 1-2)
- 4. Fergus Falls (1-2, 1-3)
- 5. Perham (1-2, 1-3)
- 6. Thief River Falls (1-2, 1-3)
- 7. Park Rapids Area (1-3, 1-3)
- 8. Roseau (0-0, 0-5)
Section 8A Standings
- 1. Mahnomen/Waubun (1-0, 3-0)
- 2. Polk County West (2-0, 2-1)
- 3. Red Lake County (1-1, 1-1)
- 4. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)
- 5. Ada-Borup West (0-2, 1-3)
- 6. Red Lake (0-1, 0-4)
Section 6 9-man Standings
- 1. Win-E-Mac (2-0, 3-1)
- 2. Blackduck (1-0, 3-1)
- 3. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (1-1, 3-1)
- 4. Fertile-Beltrami (1-1, 2-1)
- 5. Park Christian (1-1, 1-2)
- 6. Laporte (0-0, 0-0)
- 7. Nevis (0-1, 0-2)
- 8. Sebeka (0-0, 0-3)
- 9. Clearbrook-Gonvick (0-2, 0-3)
Section 8 9-man Standings
- 1. Stephen-Argyle (2-0, 4-0)
- 2. Goodridge/Grygla (1-0, 2-0)
- 3. North Central (1-0, 2-1)
- 4. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (1-1, 1-2)
- 5. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-2, 1-2)
- 6. Northern Freeze (0-0, 0-2)
- 7. Kittson County Central (0-1, 0-2)
- 8. Lake of the Woods (0-1, 0-4)
Volleyball
Section 8A West Standings
- 1. Kittson County Central (2-0, 2-0)
- 2. Lake of the Woods (0-0, 2-0)
- 3. Stephen-Argyle (4-1, 4-1)
- 4. Sacred Heart (4-2, 4-2)
- 5. Red Lake Falls (2-1, 2-1)
- 6. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (2-1, 3-2)
- 7. Climax-Fisher (2-1, 2-2)
- 8. Goodridge/Grygla (0-1, 1-2)
- 9. Indus (0-2, 0-2)
- 10. Northern Freeze (0-2, 0-2)
- 11. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (0-3, 0-3)
- 12. Crookston (0-6, 0-7)
Section 8A East Standings
- 1. Fosston (3-0, 7-0)
- 2. Fertile-Beltrami (4-0, 4-2)
- 3. Northome/Kelliher (3-2, 4-2)
- 4. Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-1, 2-1)
- 5. Red Lake County Central (2-3, 3-3)
- 6. Ada-Borup West (2-3, 2-4)
- 7. Blackduck (1-0, 1-2)
- 8. Win-E-Mac (2-4, 2-5)
- 9. Mahnomen/Waubun (1-1, 1-4)
- 10. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (0-0, 0-0)
- 11. Cass Lake-Bena (0-0, 0-0)
- 12. Red Lake (0-1, 0-1)
- 13. Bagley (0-1, 0-2)
Section 8AA North Standings
- 1. Roseau (4-0, 6-0)
- 2. Hawley (0-2, 4-3)
- 3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-1, 3-3)
- 4. Thief River Falls (2-1, 3-4)
- 5. East Grand Forks (1-3, 2-4)
- 6. Warroad (0-1, 1-4)
- 7. Park Rapids Area (0-5, 0-6)
Section 8AA South Standings
- 1. Pequot Lakes (1-0, 5-0)
- 2. Perham (2-0, 5-1)
- 3. Little Falls (1-0, 3-1)
- 4. Staples-Motley (2-1, 4-2)
- 5. Fergus Falls (0-0, 2-3)
- 6. Crosby-Ironton (2-1, 2-4)
- 7. Pierz (0-1, 2-4)
- 8. Pillager (0-0, 0-4)
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
