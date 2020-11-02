Public address announcer Corky Reynolds receives award from Minnesota Twins

Mike Christopherson

Longtime local sports public address announcer and youth baseball supporter Charles “Corky” Reynolds is receiving a major honor from the Minnesota Twins, the Terry Ryan Play Ball! Minnesota Award, and he will be recognized along with other Twins award recipients in December.

Reynolds, longtime attorney with Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, PLLP and the current City of Crookston attorney, was congratulated for the honor at last week’s city council meeting.

“I’m really humbled; it’s a big-time deal,” Reynolds said, adding that when he received the call from the Twins telling him he’d won, “I thought they were trying to sell me season tickets.”

“Thank you to everyone in Crookston I’ve had an opportunity to work with,” he went on. “It’s awesome.”

Fox Sports North will air the 16th annual Diamond Awards banquet at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Under more normal circumstances, Reynolds would travel to the Twin Cities for the event and be joined on stage by other award recipients, but because of the pandemic there will no actual, traditional large gathering.

In choosing Reynolds for the award, the Twins organization noted his many years as public address announcer and official scorer, and his prominent role in launching the Crookston Baseball Association. He is currently the secretary of the organization.

The Twins Diamond Awards program also raises funds and highlights research for multiple sclerosis, ALS, ataxia, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease and other areas of focus at the University of Minnesota.

