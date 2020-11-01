Pirates of the Week: Oct. 22-28

Crookston Times

Football: Jacob Hesby

Coach Scott Butt: "Jacob had an outstanding game Friday on defense (against Otter Tail Central). He also played very well on offense."

Volleyball: Emily Funk

Coach Ashley Stopa: "Emily is a solid senior who has worked hard this summer as she was a regular at FAST! She is a senior who leads by example and always pushes her teammates by working hard and staying positive."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.