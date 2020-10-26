SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 26

Times Report
Gavin Walker and the Win-E-Mac football team is 2-1 with a rematch of last year's Section 6 9-man Championship against Fertile-Beltrami coming up on Friday.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A Semifinals

  • Pelican Rapids 1, Bemidji 0 (Oct. 21, Alexandria)
  • St. Cloud Tech 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Final

  • St. Cloud Tech 3, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 24, Alexandria)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A Semifinals

  • Bemidji 1, Alexandria 1 (6-5 in shootout) (Oct. 21, Alexandria)
  • Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Final

  • Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Bemidji 1 (4-3 in shootout) (Oct. 24, Alexandria)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A Championship

  • 1. Grand Rapids (535 points)
  • 2. Detroit Lakes (364)
  • 3. Park Rapids (360)
  • 4. Fergus Falls (231)
  • 5. Bemidji (230.5)
  • 6. Thief River Falls (125.5)
  • 7. Perham/New York Mills (119)
  • 8. Fosston-Bagley (85)
  • 9. Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River (73)
  • 10. Crookston (62)

Football

Jaxon Wang and the Crookston football team is 1-2 on the season after a loss to Otter Tail Central on Friday.
  • Otter Tail Central 32, Crookston 0 (Oct. 23, Crookston)
  • Fertile-Beltrami 32, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 6 (Oct. 24, Fertile)
  • East Grand Forks 15, Thief River Falls 14 (Oct. 23, Thief River Falls)
  • Polk County West 17, Ada-Borup West 14 in OT (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)
  • Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Park Christian 9 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)
  • Mountain Lake Area 33, Win-E-Mac 12 (Oct. 24, Morris)
  • Blackduck 18, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 22, Blackduck)
  • Barnesville 42, Roseau 0 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)
  • Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 23, Sebeka)
  • Detroit Lakes 24, Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 23, Detroit Lakes)
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 23, Glyndon)
  • Hawley 21, Staples-Motley 18 (Oct. 23, Alexandria)
  • Hill City/Northland 56, Lake of the Woods 0 (Oct. 23, Remer)
  • Pequot Lakes 21, Perham 14 (Oct. 23, Pequot Lakes)
  • Pine River-Backus 48, Red Lake 0 (Oct. 23, Red Lake)
  • Brandon/Evansville 26, North Central 20 (Oct. 24, Kelliher)
  • Frazee 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 28 in OT (Oct. 24, Moorhead)
  • Stephen-Argyle 49, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 28 (Oct. 24, Argyle)
Brandon Van Den Einde and the Fertile-Beltrami football team beat Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 32-6 Saturday to improve to 2-0.

Volleyball

Emily Funk and the Crookston volleyball team went 0-2 last week against Stephen-Argyle and Thief River Falls.
  • Stephen-Argyle 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 19, Crookston)
  • Thief River Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 20, Crookston)
  • Climax-Fisher 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 19, Warren)
  • Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 3, Win-E-Mac 2 (Oct. 19, Twin Valley)
  • Fosston 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 20, Fosston)
  • Park Christian 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0 (Oct. 20, Moorhead)
  • Sacred Heart 3, Climax-Fisher 0 (Oct. 20, East Grand Forks)
  • Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Sacred Heart 0 (Oct. 22, Greenbush)
  • Fertile-Beltrami 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 22, Erskine)
  • Fosston 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Oct. 22, Ada)
  • Red Lake County Central 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Oct. 22, Oklee)
  • Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)
  • Northome/Kelliher 3, Indus 0 (Oct. 19, Northome)
  • Roseau 3, Goodridge/Grygla 0 (Oct. 19, Grygla)
  • Bertha-Hewitt 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 20, Bertha)
  • Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Goodridge/Grygla 2 (Oct. 20, Clearbrook)
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Hawley 0 (Oct. 20, Hawley)
  • Lake of the Woods 3, Warroad 0 (Oct. 20, Baudette)
  • Pierz 3, Zimmerman 0 (Oct. 20, Pierz)
  • Roseau 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1 (Oct. 20, Roseau)
  • Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Staples-Motley 1 (Oct. 20, Staples)
  • Little Falls 3, Mora 1 (Oct. 21, Little Falls)
  • Lake of the Woods 3, International Falls 0 (Oct. 22, International Falls)
  • Stephen-Argyle 3, Northern Freeze 1 (Oct. 22, Newfolden)
  • Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Blackduck 0 (Oct. 22, Walker)
  • Aitkin 3, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Oct. 23, Aitkin)
  • Breckenridge 3, Perham 2 (Oct. 23, (Perham)
  • Hawley 3, Frazee 0 (Oct. 23, Frazee)
  • Henning 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 23, Pillager)
  • Pequot Lakes 3, Pine River-Backus 0 (Oct. 23, Pine River)
  • Little Falls 3, Pierz 1 (Oct. 24, Little Falls)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

The Times welcomes your feedback.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.