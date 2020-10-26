Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 26

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A Semifinals

Pelican Rapids 1, Bemidji 0 (Oct. 21, Alexandria)

St. Cloud Tech 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Final

St. Cloud Tech 3, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 24, Alexandria)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A Semifinals

Bemidji 1, Alexandria 1 (6-5 in shootout) (Oct. 21, Alexandria)

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Final

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Bemidji 1 (4-3 in shootout) (Oct. 24, Alexandria)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A Championship

1. Grand Rapids (535 points)

2. Detroit Lakes (364)

3. Park Rapids (360)

4. Fergus Falls (231)

5. Bemidji (230.5)

6. Thief River Falls (125.5)

7. Perham/New York Mills (119)

8. Fosston-Bagley (85)

9. Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River (73)

10. Crookston (62)

Football

Otter Tail Central 32, Crookston 0 (Oct. 23, Crookston)

Fertile-Beltrami 32, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 6 (Oct. 24, Fertile)

East Grand Forks 15, Thief River Falls 14 (Oct. 23, Thief River Falls)

Polk County West 17, Ada-Borup West 14 in OT (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Park Christian 9 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)

Mountain Lake Area 33, Win-E-Mac 12 (Oct. 24, Morris)

Blackduck 18, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 22, Blackduck)

Barnesville 42, Roseau 0 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 23, Sebeka)

Detroit Lakes 24, Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 23, Detroit Lakes)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 23, Glyndon)

Hawley 21, Staples-Motley 18 (Oct. 23, Alexandria)

Hill City/Northland 56, Lake of the Woods 0 (Oct. 23, Remer)

Pequot Lakes 21, Perham 14 (Oct. 23, Pequot Lakes)

Pine River-Backus 48, Red Lake 0 (Oct. 23, Red Lake)

Brandon/Evansville 26, North Central 20 (Oct. 24, Kelliher)

Frazee 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 28 in OT (Oct. 24, Moorhead)

Stephen-Argyle 49, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 28 (Oct. 24, Argyle)

Volleyball

Stephen-Argyle 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 19, Crookston)

Thief River Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 20, Crookston)

Climax-Fisher 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 19, Warren)

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 3, Win-E-Mac 2 (Oct. 19, Twin Valley)

Fosston 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 20, Fosston)

Park Christian 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0 (Oct. 20, Moorhead)

Sacred Heart 3, Climax-Fisher 0 (Oct. 20, East Grand Forks)

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Sacred Heart 0 (Oct. 22, Greenbush)

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 22, Erskine)

Fosston 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Oct. 22, Ada)

Red Lake County Central 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Oct. 22, Oklee)

Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)

Northome/Kelliher 3, Indus 0 (Oct. 19, Northome)

Roseau 3, Goodridge/Grygla 0 (Oct. 19, Grygla)

Bertha-Hewitt 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 20, Bertha)

Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Goodridge/Grygla 2 (Oct. 20, Clearbrook)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Hawley 0 (Oct. 20, Hawley)

Lake of the Woods 3, Warroad 0 (Oct. 20, Baudette)

Pierz 3, Zimmerman 0 (Oct. 20, Pierz)

Roseau 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1 (Oct. 20, Roseau)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Staples-Motley 1 (Oct. 20, Staples)

Little Falls 3, Mora 1 (Oct. 21, Little Falls)

Lake of the Woods 3, International Falls 0 (Oct. 22, International Falls)

Stephen-Argyle 3, Northern Freeze 1 (Oct. 22, Newfolden)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Blackduck 0 (Oct. 22, Walker)

Aitkin 3, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Oct. 23, Aitkin)

Breckenridge 3, Perham 2 (Oct. 23, (Perham)

Hawley 3, Frazee 0 (Oct. 23, Frazee)

Henning 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 23, Pillager)

Pequot Lakes 3, Pine River-Backus 0 (Oct. 23, Pine River)

Little Falls 3, Pierz 1 (Oct. 24, Little Falls)

