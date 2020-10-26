Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 26
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A Semifinals
- Pelican Rapids 1, Bemidji 0 (Oct. 21, Alexandria)
- St. Cloud Tech 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)
Section 8A Final
- St. Cloud Tech 3, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 24, Alexandria)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A Semifinals
- Bemidji 1, Alexandria 1 (6-5 in shootout) (Oct. 21, Alexandria)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (Oct. 21, St. Cloud)
Section 8A Final
- Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Bemidji 1 (4-3 in shootout) (Oct. 24, Alexandria)
Girls' swimming
- 1. Grand Rapids (535 points)
- 2. Detroit Lakes (364)
- 3. Park Rapids (360)
- 4. Fergus Falls (231)
- 5. Bemidji (230.5)
- 6. Thief River Falls (125.5)
- 7. Perham/New York Mills (119)
- 8. Fosston-Bagley (85)
- 9. Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River (73)
- 10. Crookston (62)
Football
- Otter Tail Central 32, Crookston 0 (Oct. 23, Crookston)
- Fertile-Beltrami 32, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 6 (Oct. 24, Fertile)
- East Grand Forks 15, Thief River Falls 14 (Oct. 23, Thief River Falls)
- Polk County West 17, Ada-Borup West 14 in OT (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 18, Park Christian 9 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)
- Mountain Lake Area 33, Win-E-Mac 12 (Oct. 24, Morris)
- Blackduck 18, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 22, Blackduck)
- Barnesville 42, Roseau 0 (Oct. 23, Moorhead)
- Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 20, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 23, Sebeka)
- Detroit Lakes 24, Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 23, Detroit Lakes)
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 40, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 23, Glyndon)
- Hawley 21, Staples-Motley 18 (Oct. 23, Alexandria)
- Hill City/Northland 56, Lake of the Woods 0 (Oct. 23, Remer)
- Pequot Lakes 21, Perham 14 (Oct. 23, Pequot Lakes)
- Pine River-Backus 48, Red Lake 0 (Oct. 23, Red Lake)
- Brandon/Evansville 26, North Central 20 (Oct. 24, Kelliher)
- Frazee 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 28 in OT (Oct. 24, Moorhead)
- Stephen-Argyle 49, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 28 (Oct. 24, Argyle)
Volleyball
- Stephen-Argyle 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 19, Crookston)
- Thief River Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 20, Crookston)
- Climax-Fisher 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 19, Warren)
- Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 3, Win-E-Mac 2 (Oct. 19, Twin Valley)
- Fosston 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 20, Fosston)
- Park Christian 3, Fertile-Beltrami 0 (Oct. 20, Moorhead)
- Sacred Heart 3, Climax-Fisher 0 (Oct. 20, East Grand Forks)
- Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Sacred Heart 0 (Oct. 22, Greenbush)
- Fertile-Beltrami 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 22, Erskine)
- Fosston 3, Ada-Borup West 1 (Oct. 22, Ada)
- Red Lake County Central 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Oct. 22, Oklee)
- Thief River Falls 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 23, East Grand Forks)
- Northome/Kelliher 3, Indus 0 (Oct. 19, Northome)
- Roseau 3, Goodridge/Grygla 0 (Oct. 19, Grygla)
- Bertha-Hewitt 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 20, Bertha)
- Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Goodridge/Grygla 2 (Oct. 20, Clearbrook)
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3, Hawley 0 (Oct. 20, Hawley)
- Lake of the Woods 3, Warroad 0 (Oct. 20, Baudette)
- Pierz 3, Zimmerman 0 (Oct. 20, Pierz)
- Roseau 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1 (Oct. 20, Roseau)
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Staples-Motley 1 (Oct. 20, Staples)
- Little Falls 3, Mora 1 (Oct. 21, Little Falls)
- Lake of the Woods 3, International Falls 0 (Oct. 22, International Falls)
- Stephen-Argyle 3, Northern Freeze 1 (Oct. 22, Newfolden)
- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 3, Blackduck 0 (Oct. 22, Walker)
- Aitkin 3, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Oct. 23, Aitkin)
- Breckenridge 3, Perham 2 (Oct. 23, (Perham)
- Hawley 3, Frazee 0 (Oct. 23, Frazee)
- Henning 3, Pillager 0 (Oct. 23, Pillager)
- Pequot Lakes 3, Pine River-Backus 0 (Oct. 23, Pine River)
- Little Falls 3, Pierz 1 (Oct. 24, Little Falls)
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.