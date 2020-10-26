Pirates finish 10th at Section 8A Championship, Hoiland places in both events

The final meet of the season for the Crookston girls' swimming team was an unconventional one.

On Saturday, the Pirates swam in the Section 8A Championship meet which, instead of being held at one site like normal, was spread out between three pods due to COVID-19 precautions.

Crookston competed in Warroad along with Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River and Thief River Falls. In Bemidji, the host Lumberjacks were joined by Fosston/Bagley, Grand Rapids and Park Rapids. In Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Perham/New York Mills swam against the host Lakers.

As a result, it took several hours to compile the complete section results between sites. But once the dust settled, Madison Hoiland was able to claim two top-seven finishes for the Pirates.

Hoiland capped off her junior season by pacing Crookston with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke — tying her place in the event at last year's championship — and a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, which was two places ahead of where she finished in 2019.

The Pirates, who didn't bring the numbers of many of the section's other teams, finished 10th out of 10 teams, with 62 points. But Hoiland's performance was one that stood out.

Hoiland missed two weeks of competition in September due to a shoulder injury, but finished the season strong with a series of first-place finishes. She kept that momentum going Saturday by finishing the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.99. The only swimmers ahead of her were from powerhouses Detroit Lakes and Grand Rapids.

In the 50 free, Hoiland also placed first in the Warroad pod, recording a time of 26.65.

Sophomore Mackenzie Aamoth was Crookston's only other swimmer to score a team point, placing 16th in the 100-yard backstroke (second in the Warroad pod) with a season-best time of 1:12.34. She had another second-place pod finish (21st overall) in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:20.30.

The Pirates' 200-yard medley relay team, consisting of Aamoth, Hoiland, Claire Oman (Jr.) and Victoria Proulx (Sr.), had a strong performance of its own. They placed second in the Warroad section and eighth in Section 8A overall with a time of 2:14.74.

With 535 points, Grand Rapids easily defended its team title from last season, beating Detroit Lakes by 171 points. The Lakers edged Park Rapids for second place by just four poi

UP NEXT: The Pirates will return 10 of 11 swimmers for next season, losing only Proulx, their lone senior.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Grand Rapids (535 points)

2. Detroit Lakes (364)

3. Park Rapids (360)

4. Fergus Falls (231)

5. Bemidji (230.5)

6. Thief River Falls (125.5)

7. Perham/New York Mills (119)

8. Fosston-Bagley (85)

9. Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River (73)

10. Crookston (62)

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Claire Oman, Madison Hoiland, Mackenzie Aamoth and Victoria Proulx eighth (2:14.74)

200-yard freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Claire Oman, Mackenzie Aamoth and Madison Hoiland 10th (1:58.10)

Chloe Boll: 28th in 500-yard freestyle (7:12.46), 30th in 200-yard freestyle (2:35.35)

Claire Oman: 25th in 200-yard IM (2:46.98), 30th in 100-yard freestyle (1:08.17)

Mackenzie Aamoth: 16th in 100-yard backstroke (1:12.34), 21st in 100-yard butterfly (1:20.30)

Madison Hoiland: sixth in 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.99), seventh in 50-yard freestyle (26.65)

Naomi Olson: 27th in 500-yard freestyle (7:04.20), 32nd in 200-yard freestyle (2:38.45)

Victoria Proulx: 29th in 50-yard freestyle (30.16), 31st in 100-yard freestyle (1:09.78)

