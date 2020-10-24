Pirates of the Week: Oct. 15-21

Crookston Times

Football: Lucas Winger

Coach Scott Butt: "Lucas is a senior that is a team leader and a great person.”

Girls' swimming: Chloe Boll

Boll, a seventh-grader in her first year swimming, has improved greatly over the course of the season. She has cut well over a minute off her time in the 500-meter freestyle, finishing in 6:20.53 in her most recent meet against Thief River Falls on Oct. 13.

Note: Boll was selected by sports editor Jacob Shames as coach Marley Melbye did not submit a Pirate of the Week this week.

Volleyball: Mallorie Sundeen

Coach Ashley Stopa: "Mallorie has grown into a vocal leader this year. She has been working hard on her court sense and constantly pushes herself and supports her teammates. Mallorie leaves everything out on the floor every game and practice!”

