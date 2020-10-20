Slow starts doom Pirates against Stephen-Argyle

It wasn't the start the Crookston volleyball team wanted.

It wasn't quite the finish the Pirates were looking for, either — but only in score.

Stephen-Argyle defeated Crookston, 3-0, Monday night at Crookston High School, dropping the Pirates to 0-5 on the season.

The Storm (3-1) scored the first eight points of the match and didn't let Crookston get any closer than four points in the opening set, winning 25-15. They ran off to a similar start in the second set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead and cruising to a 25-14 win.

"They don't make a lot of hitting errors," said Pirate coach Ashley Stopa. "That makes a big impact. You can't just throw it over and hope that they make the errors, we have to make sure we can put the ball down too."

In the third set, Crookston took its only lead of the match at 4-2 and kept it close until midway through, but Stephen-Argyle finished with its foot on the gas to win, 25-14.

Still, Stopa saw plenty of positive signs from the final set — things she hopes the Pirates can build off of in the future.

"We really started to work a little bit better as a team," she said. "... The communication, the intensity and the movement was awesome."

UP NEXT: Crookston takes on Thief River Falls Tuesday night at home. The Prowlers, like the Pirates, are also seeking their first win.

SET-BY-SET

Stephen-Argyle 3 (25-15, 25-14, 25-14), Crookston 0

KILLS

Crookston: Mallorie Sundeen 5, Libby Salentine 2, Chloe Bruley 1, Destiny Goblet-Ramirez 1, Emma Boll 1, Rylee Solheim 1

Stephen-Argyle: Riley Mooney 8, Chloe Solvik 4, Leah Johnson 4, Megan Bolduc 3, Grace Carlson 2, Holly Jensen 1

BLOCKS

Crookston: Mallorie Sundeen 1

Stephen-Argyle: Grace Carlson 2, Megan Bolduc 1, Riley Mooney 1

ASSISTS

Crookston: Emily Funk 8, Emma Boll 2

Stephen-Argyle: Holly Jensen 15, Megan Bolduc 7

DIGS

Crookston: Emma Boll 5, Emily Funk 3, Amber Cymbaluk 2, Chloe Bruley 2, Destiny Goblet-Ramirez 1, Libby Salentine 1

Stephen-Argyle: Leah Johnson 11, Riley Mooney 10, Macey Kazmierczak 9, Holly Jensen 8, Maddy Groven 7, Megan Bolduc 5, Chloe Solvik 1

ACES

Crookston: Emma Boll 2, Emily Funk 1, Mallorie Sundeen 1

Stephen-Argyle: Holly Jensen 8, Megan Bolduc 3, Leah Johnson 2, Chloe Solvik 1, Maddy Groven 1, Riley Mooney 1

