Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 17

Boys' soccer
Section 8A North Playoffs
- No. 2 East Grand Forks 2, No. 7 Crookston 1 (Oct. 12, East Grand Forks)
- No. 1 Pelican Rapids 10, No. 8 Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Oct. 12, Pelican Rapids)
- No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 6 Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 12, Bemidji)
- No. 5 Alexandria 4, No. 4 Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 12, Detroit Lakes)
- Pelican Rapids 2, Alexandria 1 (overtime) (Oct. 15, Pelican Rapids)
- Bemidji, 1, East Grand Forks 0 (overtime) (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)
Section 8A South Playoffs
- No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral 1, No. 9 ROCORI 0 (forfeit) (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
- No. 2 St. Cloud Tech 1, No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
- No. 3 St. Cloud Apollo 7, No. 6 Minnewaska Area 1 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
- No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen 4, No. 4 Little Falls 1 (Oct. 12, Little Falls)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)
- St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)
Section 8A Semifinals and Finals
- Bemidji at Pelican Rapids (Oct. 20)
- Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 20)
- Bemidji/Pelican Rapids vs. Sartell-St. Stephen/St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 22, Brainerd)
Football
- Win-E-Mac 41, Nevis 13 (Oct. 15, Erskine)
- Polk County West 12, Red Lake County 8 (Oct. 14, Plummer)
- Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)
- Bagley 41, Red Lake 8 (Oct. 14, Bagley)
- Mahnomen-Waubun 44, Ada-Borup West 14 (Oct. 14, Ada)
- New York Mills 21, Pelican Rapids 12 (Oct. 14, New York Mills)
- Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 18, Menahga 8 (Oct. 14, Menahga)
- Rothsay 32, Lake of the Woods 6 (Oct. 14, Erskine)
- Verndale 52, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 14, Sebeka)
- Warroad 16, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14 (Oct. 14, Warroad)
- Barnesville 32, Hawley 6 (Oct. 15, Hawley)
- Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6 (Oct. 15, Roseau)
- Park Christian 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 15, Clearbrook)
- Pequot Lakes 28, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 15, Park Rapids)
- Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Argyle)
- Thief River Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6 (Oct. 15, Thief River Falls)
- Underwood 20, Frazee 19 (Oct. 15, Underwood)
- Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 16, Blackduck)
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8 (Oct. 16, Perham)
- Goodridge/Grygla 26, Kittson County Central 7 (Oct. 16, Hallock)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A North Playoffs
- No. 1 East Grand Forks 6, No. 8 Crookston 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)
- No. 2 Alexandria 10, No. 7 Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 13, Alexandria)
- No. 3 Detroit Lakes 2, No. 6 Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 13, Detroit Lakes)
- No. 4 Bemidji 8, No. 5 Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 13, Bemidji)
- Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)
- Alexandria 2, Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 15, Alexandria)
Section 8A South Playoffs
- No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen 1, No. 8 St. John's Prep 0 (Oct. 13, Sartell)
- No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 2, No. 7 Melrose 0 (Oct. 13, St. Cloud)
- No. 3 Little Falls 5, No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo 2 (Oct. 13, Little Falls)
- No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, No. 5 St. Cloud Tech 1 (overtime) (Sauk Rapids)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Oct. 15, Sartell)
- St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)
Section 8A Semifinals and Finals
- Bemidji at Alexandria (Oct. 20)
- St. Cloud Cathedral at Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 20)
- Bemidji/Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 22, Brainerd)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A Championship
- No. 2 Thief River Falls 6, No. 4 seed Perham 1 (Oct. 13, Thief River Falls)
Section 8A Consolation
- No. 7 Roseau 4, No. 6 Park Rapids 3 (Oct. 13, Park Rapids)
Volleyball
Section 8A
- Sacred Heart 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 12, Crookston)
- Red Lake Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 13, Red Lake Falls)
- Fertile-Beltrami 3, Red Lake County Central 0 (Oct. 12, Oklee)
- Red Lake Falls 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 12, Warren)
- Fosston 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0 (Oct. 12, Fosston)
- Stephen-Argyle 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 12, Erskine)
- Fosston 3, Thief River Falls 0 (Oct. 13, Fosston)
- Park Christian 3, Climax-Fisher 2 (Oct. 13, Climax)
- Sacred Heart 3, Ada-Borup 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)
- Win-E-Mac 3, Red Lake County Central 1 (Oct. 13, Oklee)
- Stephen-Argyle 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Stephen)
- Kittson County Central 3, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 12, Newfolden)
- Nevis 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 12, Nevis)
- Northome/Kelliher 3, Bigfork 1 (Oct. 12, Northome)
- Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Bagley 0 (Oct. 13, Bagley)
- Ada-Borup 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 2 (Oct. 15, Ada)
