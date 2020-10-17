SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 17

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
The Crookston and East Grand Forks girls' soccer teams both had their seasons come to an end in this week's Section 8A playoffs.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North Playoffs

  • No. 2 East Grand Forks 2, No. 7 Crookston 1 (Oct. 12, East Grand Forks)
  • No. 1 Pelican Rapids 10, No. 8 Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Oct. 12, Pelican Rapids)
  • No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 6 Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 12, Bemidji)
  • No. 5 Alexandria 4, No. 4 Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 12, Detroit Lakes)
  • Pelican Rapids 2, Alexandria 1 (overtime) (Oct. 15, Pelican Rapids)
  • Bemidji, 1, East Grand Forks 0 (overtime) (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)

Section 8A South Playoffs

  • No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral 1, No. 9 ROCORI 0 (forfeit) (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
  • No. 2 St. Cloud Tech 1, No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
  • No. 3 St. Cloud Apollo 7, No. 6 Minnewaska Area 1 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)
  • No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen 4, No. 4 Little Falls 1 (Oct. 12, Little Falls)
  • Sartell-St. Stephen 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)
  • St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Semifinals and Finals

  • Bemidji at Pelican Rapids (Oct. 20)
  • Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 20)
  • Bemidji/Pelican Rapids vs. Sartell-St. Stephen/St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 22, Brainerd)

Football

  • Win-E-Mac 41, Nevis 13 (Oct. 15, Erskine)
  • Polk County West 12, Red Lake County 8 (Oct. 14, Plummer)
  • Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)
  • Bagley 41, Red Lake 8 (Oct. 14, Bagley)
  • Mahnomen-Waubun 44, Ada-Borup West 14 (Oct. 14, Ada)
  • New York Mills 21, Pelican Rapids 12 (Oct. 14, New York Mills)
  • Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 18, Menahga 8 (Oct. 14, Menahga)
  • Rothsay 32, Lake of the Woods 6 (Oct. 14, Erskine)
  • Verndale 52, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 14, Sebeka)
  • Warroad 16, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14 (Oct. 14, Warroad)
  • Barnesville 32, Hawley 6 (Oct. 15, Hawley)
  • Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6 (Oct. 15, Roseau)
  • Park Christian 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 15, Clearbrook)
  • Pequot Lakes 28, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 15, Park Rapids)
  • Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Argyle)
  • Thief River Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6 (Oct. 15, Thief River Falls)
  • Underwood 20, Frazee 19 (Oct. 15, Underwood)
  • Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 16, Blackduck)
  • Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8 (Oct. 16, Perham)
  • Goodridge/Grygla 26, Kittson County Central 7 (Oct. 16, Hallock)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North Playoffs

  • No. 1 East Grand Forks 6, No. 8 Crookston 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)
  • No. 2 Alexandria 10, No. 7 Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 13, Alexandria)
  • No. 3 Detroit Lakes 2, No. 6 Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 13, Detroit Lakes)
  • No. 4 Bemidji 8, No. 5 Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 13, Bemidji)
  • Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)
  • Alexandria 2, Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 15, Alexandria)

Section 8A South Playoffs

  • No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen 1, No. 8 St. John's Prep 0 (Oct. 13, Sartell)
  • No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 2, No. 7 Melrose 0 (Oct. 13, St. Cloud)
  • No. 3 Little Falls 5, No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo 2 (Oct. 13, Little Falls)
  • No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, No. 5 St. Cloud Tech 1 (overtime) (Sauk Rapids)
  • Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Oct. 15, Sartell)
  • St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Semifinals and Finals

  • Bemidji at Alexandria (Oct. 20)
  • St. Cloud Cathedral at Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 20)
  • Bemidji/Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 22, Brainerd)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A Championship

  • No. 2 Thief River Falls 6, No. 4 seed Perham 1 (Oct. 13, Thief River Falls)

Section 8A Consolation

  • No. 7 Roseau 4, No. 6 Park Rapids 3 (Oct. 13, Park Rapids)

Volleyball

Section 8A

  • Sacred Heart 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 12, Crookston)
  • Red Lake Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 13, Red Lake Falls)
  • Fertile-Beltrami 3, Red Lake County Central 0 (Oct. 12, Oklee)
  • Red Lake Falls 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 12, Warren)
  • Fosston 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0 (Oct. 12, Fosston)
  • Stephen-Argyle 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 12, Erskine)
  • Fosston 3, Thief River Falls 0 (Oct. 13, Fosston)
  • Park Christian 3, Climax-Fisher 2 (Oct. 13, Climax)
  • Sacred Heart 3, Ada-Borup 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)
  • Win-E-Mac 3, Red Lake County Central 1 (Oct. 13, Oklee)
  • Stephen-Argyle 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Stephen)
  • Kittson County Central 3, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 12, Newfolden)
  • Nevis 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 12, Nevis)
  • Northome/Kelliher 3, Bigfork 1 (Oct. 12, Northome)
  • Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Bagley 0 (Oct. 13, Bagley)
  • Ada-Borup 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 2 (Oct. 15, Ada)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.