Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 17

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North Playoffs

No. 2 East Grand Forks 2, No. 7 Crookston 1 (Oct. 12, East Grand Forks)

No. 1 Pelican Rapids 10, No. 8 Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Oct. 12, Pelican Rapids)

No. 3 Bemidji 1, No. 6 Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 12, Bemidji)

No. 5 Alexandria 4, No. 4 Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 12, Detroit Lakes)

Pelican Rapids 2, Alexandria 1 (overtime) (Oct. 15, Pelican Rapids)

Bemidji, 1, East Grand Forks 0 (overtime) (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)

Section 8A South Playoffs

No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral 1, No. 9 ROCORI 0 (forfeit) (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)

No. 2 St. Cloud Tech 1, No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)

No. 3 St. Cloud Apollo 7, No. 6 Minnewaska Area 1 (Oct. 12, St. Cloud)

No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen 4, No. 4 Little Falls 1 (Oct. 12, Little Falls)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)

St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Semifinals and Finals

Bemidji at Pelican Rapids (Oct. 20)

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 20)

Bemidji/Pelican Rapids vs. Sartell-St. Stephen/St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 22, Brainerd)

Football

Win-E-Mac 41, Nevis 13 (Oct. 15, Erskine)

Polk County West 12, Red Lake County 8 (Oct. 14, Plummer)

Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)

Bagley 41, Red Lake 8 (Oct. 14, Bagley)

Mahnomen-Waubun 44, Ada-Borup West 14 (Oct. 14, Ada)

New York Mills 21, Pelican Rapids 12 (Oct. 14, New York Mills)

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 18, Menahga 8 (Oct. 14, Menahga)

Rothsay 32, Lake of the Woods 6 (Oct. 14, Erskine)

Verndale 52, Sebeka 6 (Oct. 14, Sebeka)

Warroad 16, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14 (Oct. 14, Warroad)

Barnesville 32, Hawley 6 (Oct. 15, Hawley)

Breckenridge 39, Roseau 6 (Oct. 15, Roseau)

Park Christian 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6 (Oct. 15, Clearbrook)

Pequot Lakes 28, Park Rapids Area 6 (Oct. 15, Park Rapids)

Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Argyle)

Thief River Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6 (Oct. 15, Thief River Falls)

Underwood 20, Frazee 19 (Oct. 15, Underwood)

Blackduck 26, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 16, Blackduck)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Perham 8 (Oct. 16, Perham)

Goodridge/Grygla 26, Kittson County Central 7 (Oct. 16, Hallock)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North Playoffs

No. 1 East Grand Forks 6, No. 8 Crookston 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)

No. 2 Alexandria 10, No. 7 Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 13, Alexandria)

No. 3 Detroit Lakes 2, No. 6 Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 13, Detroit Lakes)

No. 4 Bemidji 8, No. 5 Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 13, Bemidji)

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0 (Oct. 15, East Grand Forks)

Alexandria 2, Detroit Lakes 0 (Oct. 15, Alexandria)

Section 8A South Playoffs

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen 1, No. 8 St. John's Prep 0 (Oct. 13, Sartell)

No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral 2, No. 7 Melrose 0 (Oct. 13, St. Cloud)

No. 3 Little Falls 5, No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo 2 (Oct. 13, Little Falls)

No. 4 Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, No. 5 St. Cloud Tech 1 (overtime) (Sauk Rapids)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Oct. 15, Sartell)

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (Oct. 15, St. Cloud)

Section 8A Semifinals and Finals

Bemidji at Alexandria (Oct. 20)

St. Cloud Cathedral at Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 20)

Bemidji/Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 22, Brainerd)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A Championship

No. 2 Thief River Falls 6, No. 4 seed Perham 1 (Oct. 13, Thief River Falls)

Section 8A Consolation

No. 7 Roseau 4, No. 6 Park Rapids 3 (Oct. 13, Park Rapids)

Volleyball

Section 8A

Sacred Heart 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 12, Crookston)

Red Lake Falls 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 13, Red Lake Falls)

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Red Lake County Central 0 (Oct. 12, Oklee)

Red Lake Falls 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 12, Warren)

Fosston 3, Lake Park-Audubon 0 (Oct. 12, Fosston)

Stephen-Argyle 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 12, Erskine)

Fosston 3, Thief River Falls 0 (Oct. 13, Fosston)

Park Christian 3, Climax-Fisher 2 (Oct. 13, Climax)

Sacred Heart 3, Ada-Borup 1 (Oct. 13, East Grand Forks)

Win-E-Mac 3, Red Lake County Central 1 (Oct. 13, Oklee)

Stephen-Argyle 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0 (Oct. 15, Stephen)

Kittson County Central 3, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 12, Newfolden)

Nevis 3, Mahnomen/Waubun 0 (Oct. 12, Nevis)

Northome/Kelliher 3, Bigfork 1 (Oct. 12, Northome)

Clearbrook-Gonvick 3, Bagley 0 (Oct. 13, Bagley)

Ada-Borup 3, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 2 (Oct. 15, Ada)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

