Pirates of the Week: Oct. 8-14

Boys' soccer: sophomore Thor Harbott, juniors Blaine Andringa and Jack Garmen

Coach Lon Boike: "Thor is one of our mainstays on defense. He is a tremendous competitor and amongst the hardest-working players on the team. He was a spark plug in our 2-1 loss at EGF.

"Blaine is a junior midfielder and got the assist on Jacob Miller's goal at EGF. Blaine has good field sense and passing skills.

"Jack is a first-year player. Jack has settled in as one of our strikers and has a real knack for getting to the ball and making great passes. He has also shown steady improvement as the year has progressed!

"All three players will be looked upon for their leadership next season."

Football: junior Cade DeLeon

Coach Scott Butt: "He had a recovered football for a touchdown and played extremely well at center and linebacker in Friday's game against West Central Area."

Girls' soccer: the whole team

Coach Sarah Reese: "The girls worked hard this season, making the best of each practice and game! Getting the best of both worlds, they are consistently learning and improving — and they like to have fun! This team is an absolute delight to be around."

Girls' swimming: junior Madison Hoiland

Coach Marley Melbye: "Madison has had some ups and downs this season with a shoulder injury having her out of the water for a couple of weeks. Madison isn’t going to let that show her down, that means she adapts her training and practices to help her get to her potential success.

"Madi is a section threat in the 100 breaststroke and continues to work hard to represent herself and swim her best races possible. Madi thrives in competition. She loves the challenge of having someone right on your side pushing her, driving her to be the best competitor she can be. I look forward to see what the end of the season brings for her."

Volleyball: junior Rylee Solheim

Coach Ashley Stopa: "She is a tremendous athlete who gives her all on the court and the field. Rylee is one of our captains and I am very proud of her. She embodies a team player!"

