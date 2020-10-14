Red Lake Falls flies past Pirates in three sets

The Crookston volleyball team lost its fourth straight game Tuesday night, falling to host Red Lake Falls in three sets.

nullThe Pirates dropped to 0-4 on the season, while the Eagles improved to 2-1.

Red Lake Falls won the first two sets by a combined score of 50-17. The third and final set was closer, but the Eagles ultimately held off Crookston, 25-19.

The Pirates were shorthanded, playing without the services of junior outside hitter Rylee Solheim. Solheim, who was second on the team in kills this year with 13, was playing for the Crookston girls' soccer team in the Section 8A playoffs at East Grand Forks — a game which the Pirates lost 6-1.

Senior Chloe Bruley, little-used in Crookston's first three games, picked up some of the slack, registering a team-high three kills and 10 digs. Emma Boll (Sr.) also had 10 digs, while Emily Funk (Sr.) had nine assists.

Libby Salentine (So.) swam two races in the Crookston girls' swimming team's meet against Thief River Falls before heading over to Red Lake Falls, where she had four digs, one kill and an ace.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have nearly a week off until their next game. They'll host Stephen-Argyle on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

SET-BY-SET

Red Lake Falls 3 (25-8, 25-9, 25-19), Crookston 0

CROOKSTON STATS

Kills: Chloe Bruley 3, Mallorie Sundeen 2, Destiny Goulet-Ramirez 1, Hannah Loraas 1, Libby Salentine 1

Blocks: Hannah Loraas 1, Mallorie Sundeen 1

Assists: Emily Funk 9

Digs: Chloe Bruley 10, Emma Boll 10, Libby Salentine 4, Mallorie Sundeen 4, Emily Funk 3, Amber Cymbaluk 2

Aces: Libby Salentine 1

