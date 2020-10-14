Crookston wraps up regular season with loss to Prowlers, awaits section meet

The Crookston girls' swimming team wrapped up its regular season with a home dual against Thief River Falls Tuesday evening.

The Prowlers won, 94-50, which for the Pirates was an improvement on the last time the two teams swam against each other — a 116-49 defeat for Crookston on Oct. 1.

Madison Hoiland led the Pirate pack with two first-place finishes. The junior was first to the wall in the 50-meter freestyle, with a time of 31.35, and in the 100-meter breaststroke, posting a 1:29.59.

Sophomore Mackenzie Aamoth was solid in her two events — the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke — finishing second in both. Junior Claire Oman placed second in the 200-meter individual medley.

Crookston's lone senior, Victoria Proulx, marked her final home meet by placing fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have one meet remaining: the Section 8A Championships in Warroad on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Section 8A has split up its 10 teams between three different host sites — Bemidji, Detroit Lakes and Warroad — for the championships. Competing in Warroad, along with the Pirates and Warriors, will be Thief River Falls.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-meter medley relay: Claire Oman, Madison Hoiland, Mackenzie Aamoth and Victoria Proulx second (2:37.59), Libby Salentine, Grace Meiner, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll fourth (3:17.43)

200-meter freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Claire Oman, Mackenzie Aamoth and Madison Hoiland second (2:17.32), Elizabeth Helgeson, Grace Meiner, Chloe Boll and Naomi Olson fourth (3:06.67)

Chloe Boll: fourth in 500-meter freestyle (6:20.53) fifth in 200-meter freestyle (3:03.65)

Claire Oman: second in 200-meter IM (3:11.75), fourth in 100-meter freestyle (1:17.49)

Elizabeth Helgeson: fifth in 100-meter backstroke (1:53.04), sixth in 100-meter freestyle (1:53.57)

Grace Meiner: third in 100-meter butterfly (2:37.80), fourth in 100-meter breaststroke (2:21.60)

Libby Salentine: sixth in 200-meter freestyle (3:42.17), sixth in 50-meter freestyle (44.96)

Mackenzie Aamoth: second in 100-yard butterfly (1:36.73), second in 100-meter backstroke (1:24.80)

Madison Hoiland: first in 50-meter freestyle (31.35), first in 100-meter breaststroke (1:29.59)

Mya Bower: sixth in 100-meter backstroke (2:39.46), fourth in JV 50-yard freestyle (1:01.63)

Naomi Olson: fourth in 200-meter freestyle (3:03.07), fifth in 200-meter freestyle (6:21.30)

Victoria Proulx: fifth in 50-meter freestyle (37.02), fifth in 100-meter freestyle (1:24.84)

