Crookston wraps up regular season with loss to Prowlers, awaits section meet

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Victoria Proulx, the Pirates' lone senior, competed in her final home meet Tuesday, finishing fifth in both of her events.

The Crookston girls' swimming team wrapped up its regular season with a home dual against Thief River Falls Tuesday evening.

The Prowlers won, 94-50, which for the Pirates was an improvement on the last time the two teams swam against each other — a 116-49 defeat for Crookston on Oct. 1.

Madison Hoiland led the Pirate pack with two first-place finishes. The junior was first to the wall in the 50-meter freestyle, with a time of 31.35, and in the 100-meter breaststroke, posting a 1:29.59.

Sophomore Mackenzie Aamoth was solid in her two events — the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke — finishing second in both. Junior Claire Oman placed second in the 200-meter individual medley.

Crookston's lone senior, Victoria Proulx, marked her final home meet by placing fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have one meet remaining: the Section 8A Championships in Warroad on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Section 8A has split up its 10 teams between three different host sites — Bemidji, Detroit Lakes and Warroad — for the championships. Competing in Warroad, along with the Pirates and Warriors, will be Thief River Falls.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

  • 200-meter medley relay: Claire Oman, Madison Hoiland, Mackenzie Aamoth and Victoria Proulx second (2:37.59), Libby Salentine, Grace Meiner, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll fourth (3:17.43)
  • 200-meter freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Claire Oman, Mackenzie Aamoth and Madison Hoiland second (2:17.32), Elizabeth Helgeson, Grace Meiner, Chloe Boll and Naomi Olson fourth (3:06.67)
  • Chloe Boll: fourth in 500-meter freestyle (6:20.53) fifth in 200-meter freestyle (3:03.65)
  • Claire Oman: second in 200-meter IM (3:11.75), fourth in 100-meter freestyle (1:17.49)
  • Elizabeth Helgeson: fifth in 100-meter backstroke (1:53.04), sixth in 100-meter freestyle (1:53.57)
  • Grace Meiner: third in 100-meter butterfly (2:37.80), fourth in 100-meter breaststroke (2:21.60)
  • Libby Salentine: sixth in 200-meter freestyle (3:42.17), sixth in 50-meter freestyle (44.96)
  • Mackenzie Aamoth: second in 100-yard butterfly (1:36.73), second in 100-meter backstroke (1:24.80)
  • Madison Hoiland: first in 50-meter freestyle (31.35), first in 100-meter breaststroke (1:29.59)
  • Mya Bower: sixth in 100-meter backstroke (2:39.46), fourth in JV 50-yard freestyle (1:01.63)
  • Naomi Olson: fourth in 200-meter freestyle (3:03.07), fifth in 200-meter freestyle (6:21.30)
  • Victoria Proulx: fifth in 50-meter freestyle (37.02), fifth in 100-meter freestyle (1:24.84)

