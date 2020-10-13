Youth hockey officials wanted in Crookston

Times Report

With the season soon to begin, Crookston is looking for people to officiate youth hockey games.

An online classroom for interested officials is Sunday, Oct. 18, while youth games will start in November.

Those interested are being asked to contact Richard Sanders at 218-289-2029 or rsanders@co.polk.mn.us for more information.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.