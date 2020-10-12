Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 12

Times Report

Boys' Soccer

East Grand Forks 2, Pelican Rapids 1 (Oct. 8, East Grand Forks)

Brainerd 2, Alexandria 1 (Oct. 8, Alexandria)

Central Minnesota Christian 2, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 8, Fergus Falls)

Little Falls 1, Zimmerman 0 (Oct. 8, Zimmerman)

St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0 (Oct. 8, St. Cloud)

No. 7 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, No. 10 seed St. John's Prep 0 (Oct. 8, Sauk Rapids) (play-in)

No. 9 seed ROCORI 2, No. 8 seed Melrose 1 (Oct. 8, Melrose) (play-in)

Section 8A North Playoffs

No. 7 seed Crookston at No. 2 seed East Grand Forks (Oct. 12)

No. 8 seed Hillcrest Lutheran at No. 1 seed Pelican Rapids (Oct. 12)

No. 6 seed Fergus Falls at No. 3 seed Bemidji (Oct. 12)

No. 5 seed Alexandria at No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes (Oct. 12

Section 8A South Playoffs

No. 9 seed ROCORI at No. 1 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (Oct. 12)

No. 7 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice at No. 2 seed St. Cloud Tech (Oct. 12)

No. 6 seed Minnewaska Area at No. 3 seed St. Cloud Apollo (Oct. 12)

No. 5 seed Sartell-St. Stephen at No. 4 seed Little Falls (Oct. 12)

Football

West Central Area 24, Crookston 6 (Oct. 9, Barrett)

Fergus Falls 14, East Grand Forks 12 (Oct. 9, Fergus Falls)

Fertile-Beltrami 28, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 6 (Oct. 9, Fertile)

New York Mills 27, Polk County West 6 (Oct. 9, East Grand Forks)

Win-E-Mac 46, Northern Freeze 0 (Oct. 9, Newfolden)

Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, United North Central 20 (Oct. 10, Browerville)

Detroit Lakes 55, Thief River Falls 0 (Oct. 9, Detroit Lakes)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Pequot Lakes 20 (Oct. 9, Pequot Lakes)

Frazee 41, Bagley 0 (Oct. 9, Frazee)

Goodridge/Grygla 32, Blackduck 8 (Oct. 9, Grygla)

Hawley 28, Roseau 14 (Oct. 9, Hawley)

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Warroad 0 (Oct. 9, Mahnomen)

Mountain Iron-Buhl 58, Lake of the Woods 0 (Oct. 9, Baudette)

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 16, Kittson County Central 13 (Oct. 9, Ulen)

North Central 41, Bigfork 14 (Oct. 9, Kelliher)

Pelican Rapids 53, Ada-Borup West 20 (Oct. 9, Pelican Rapids)

Perham 40, Park Rapids Area 7 (Oct. 9, Park Rapids)

Stephen-Argyle 36, Nevis 14 (Oct. 9, Nevis)

Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Red Lake 6 (Oct. 9, Red Lake)

Girls' soccer

No. 8 seed Crookston 7, No. 9 seed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0 (Oct. 8, Crookston) (play-in game)

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 1 (Oct. 8, Bemidji)

Alexandria 0, Brainerd 0 (Oct. 8, Brainerd)

Willmar 3, Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 8, Willmar)

Zimmerman 4, Little Falls 1 (Oct. 8, Zimmerman)

No. 9 seed St. John's Prep 1, No. 8 seed ROCORI 0 (forfeit) (Oct. 8, Cold Spring) (play-in)

Section 8A North Playoffs

No. 8 seed Crookston at No. 1 seed East Grand Forks (Oct. 13)

No. 7 seed Pelican Rapids at No. 2 seed Alexandria (Oct. 13)

No. 6 seed Fergus Falls at No. 3 seed Detroit Lakes (Oct. 13)

No. 5 seed Hillcrest Lutheran at No. 4 seed Bemidji (Oct. 13)

Section 8A South Playoffs

No. 9 seed St. John's Prep at No. 1 seed Sartell-St. Stephen (Oct. 13)

No. 7 seed Melrose at No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral (Oct. 13)

No. 6 seed St. Cloud Apollo at No. 3 seed Little Falls (Oct. 13)

No. 5 seed St. Cloud Tech at No. 4 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice (Oct. 13)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A Playoffs

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills 4, No. 1 seed Crookston 3 (Oct. 8, Crookston)

No. 2 seed Thief River Falls 6, No. 3 seed East Grand Forks 1 (Oct. 8, Thief River Falls)

Section 8A Consolation

No. 7 seed Roseau 4, No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Oct. 8, Wadena)

No. 5 seed Park Rapids Area def. No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie (Oct. 8, Park Rapids)

Section 8A Championship

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills at No. 1 seed Thief River Falls (Oct. 13)

Section 8A Consolation Championship

No. 7 seed Roseau at No. 5 seed Park Rapids Area (Oct. 13)

Volleyball

Ada-Borup West 3, Crookston 1 (Oct. 8, Crookston)

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Crookston 0 (Oct. 10, Fertile)

Climax-Fisher 3, Win-E-Mac 0 (Oct. 8, Climax)

Fertile-Beltrami 3, Red Lake Falls 1 (Oct. 8, Fertile)

Fosston 3, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0 (Oct. 8, Twin Valley)

Kittson County Central 3, Sacred Heart 1 (Oct. 8, East Grand Forks)

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3, Stephen-Argyle 2 (Oct. 8, Greenbush)

Northome/Kelliher 3, Indus 0 (Oct. 8, Indus)

Pine River-Backus 3, Blackduck 0 (Oct. 8, Blackduck)

Red Lake County Central 3, Northome/Kelliher 1 (Oct. 9, Oklee)

Warroad 3, Bagley 2 (Oct. 8, Warroad)

