Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 8
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A North
- East Grand Forks 6, Crookston 0 (Oct. 6)
- St. Cloud Tech 3, Alexandria 0 (Oct. 6)
- Pelican Rapids 4, Detroit Lakes 1 (Oct. 6)
- Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 2 (Oct. 6)
Standings
- 1. Pelican Rapids (7-1-0 section, 7-1-0 overall)
- 2. East Grand Forks (6-2-0, 6-2-1)
- 3. Detroit Lakes (5-4-0, 5-4-0)
- 4. Bemidji (3-3-1, 3-6-1)
- 5. Alexandria (1-2-4, 1-4-4)
- 6. Crookston (2-6-0, 2-8-0)
- 7. Fergus Falls (0-7-0, 0-10-0)
- 8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-7-0, 0-8-0)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A
- Hillcrest Lutheran 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Oct. 5)
- Detroit Lakes 6, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 6)
- East Grand Forks 7, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 6)
Standings
- 1. Detroit Lakes (8-1-1 section, 8-1-1 overall)
- 2. East Grand Forks (8-1-1, 8-1-1)
- 3. Alexandria (5-0-2, 6-1-2)
- 4. Bemidji (5-1-1, 5-3-2)
- 5. Hillcrest Lutheran (5-5-0, 5-5-0)
- 6. Pelican Rapids (4-6-0, 4-6-0)
- 7. Fergus Falls (3-3-1, 3-6-1)
- 8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)
- 9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-8-0, 0-10-0)
Section 8A Tournament
- No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 8 seed Crookston (play-in) (Oct. 8)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Perham/New York Mills 105, Crookston 60 (Oct. 5)
- Bemidji 133, St. Cloud Apollo 51 (Oct. 6)
- Detroit Lakes 106, Thief River Falls 63 (Oct. 6)
Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)
- Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids
- Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills
- Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River
Girls' tennis
Section 8A Playoffs
- No. 1 seed Crookston 7, No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie 0 (Oct. 5)
- No. 2 seed Thief River Falls 6, No. 7 seed Roseau 1 (Oct. 6)
- No. 3 seed East Grand Forks 6, No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek 1 (Oct. 5)
- No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills 5, No. 5 seed Park Rapids 2 (Oct. 6)
Section 8A Tournament Semifinals
- No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills at No. 1 seed Crookston (Oct. 8)
- No. 3 seed East Grand Forks at No. 2 seed Thief River Falls (Oct. 8)
Section 8A Tournament Consolation
- No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie at No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 8)
- No. 7 seed Roseau at No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 8)
Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.
