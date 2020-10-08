SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 8

Times Report
Evan Christensen and the Crookston boys' soccer team will play at East Grand Forks in the Section 8A playoffs Monday.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Standings 

  • 1. Pelican Rapids (7-1-0 section, 7-1-0 overall)
  • 2. East Grand Forks (6-2-0, 6-2-1)
  • 3. Detroit Lakes (5-4-0, 5-4-0)
  • 4. Bemidji (3-3-1, 3-6-1)
  • 5. Alexandria (1-2-4, 1-4-4)
  • 6. Crookston (2-6-0, 2-8-0)
  • 7. Fergus Falls (0-7-0, 0-10-0)
  • 8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-7-0, 0-8-0)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

  • Hillcrest Lutheran 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Oct. 5)
  • Detroit Lakes 6, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 6)
  • East Grand Forks 7, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 6)

Standings 

  • 1. Detroit Lakes (8-1-1 section, 8-1-1 overall)
  • 2. East Grand Forks (8-1-1, 8-1-1)
  • 3. Alexandria (5-0-2, 6-1-2)
  • 4. Bemidji (5-1-1, 5-3-2)
  • 5. Hillcrest Lutheran (5-5-0, 5-5-0)
  • 6. Pelican Rapids (4-6-0, 4-6-0)
  • 7. Fergus Falls (3-3-1, 3-6-1)
  • 8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)
  • 9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-8-0, 0-10-0)

Section 8A Tournament

  • No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 8 seed Crookston (play-in) (Oct. 8)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)

  • Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids
  • Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills
  • Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Girls' tennis

Section 8A Playoffs

Section 8A Tournament Semifinals

  • No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills at No. 1 seed Crookston (Oct. 8)
  • No. 3 seed East Grand Forks at No. 2 seed Thief River Falls (Oct. 8)

Section 8A Tournament Consolation

  • No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie at No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 8)
  • No. 7 seed Roseau at No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 8)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.