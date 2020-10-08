Section and Crookston area update: Oct. 8

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

East Grand Forks 6, Crookston 0 (Oct. 6)

St. Cloud Tech 3, Alexandria 0 (Oct. 6)

Pelican Rapids 4, Detroit Lakes 1 (Oct. 6)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 2 (Oct. 6)

Standings

1. Pelican Rapids (7-1-0 section, 7-1-0 overall)

2. East Grand Forks (6-2-0, 6-2-1)

3. Detroit Lakes (5-4-0, 5-4-0)

4. Bemidji (3-3-1, 3-6-1)

5. Alexandria (1-2-4, 1-4-4)

6. Crookston (2-6-0, 2-8-0)

7. Fergus Falls (0-7-0, 0-10-0)

8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-7-0, 0-8-0)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

Hillcrest Lutheran 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Oct. 5)

Detroit Lakes 6, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Oct. 6)

East Grand Forks 7, Pelican Rapids 0 (Oct. 6)

Standings

1. Detroit Lakes (8-1-1 section, 8-1-1 overall)

2. East Grand Forks (8-1-1, 8-1-1)

3. Alexandria (5-0-2, 6-1-2)

4. Bemidji (5-1-1, 5-3-2)

5. Hillcrest Lutheran (5-5-0, 5-5-0)

6. Pelican Rapids (4-6-0, 4-6-0)

7. Fergus Falls (3-3-1, 3-6-1)

8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)

9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-8-0, 0-10-0)

Section 8A Tournament

No. 9 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at No. 8 seed Crookston (play-in) (Oct. 8)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Perham/New York Mills 105, Crookston 60 (Oct. 5)

Bemidji 133, St. Cloud Apollo 51 (Oct. 6)

Detroit Lakes 106, Thief River Falls 63 (Oct. 6)

Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids

Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills

Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Girls' tennis

Section 8A Playoffs

No. 1 seed Crookston 7, No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie 0 (Oct. 5)

No. 2 seed Thief River Falls 6, No. 7 seed Roseau 1 (Oct. 6)

No. 3 seed East Grand Forks 6, No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek 1 (Oct. 5)

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills 5, No. 5 seed Park Rapids 2 (Oct. 6)

Section 8A Tournament Semifinals

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills at No. 1 seed Crookston (Oct. 8)

No. 3 seed East Grand Forks at No. 2 seed Thief River Falls (Oct. 8)

Section 8A Tournament Consolation

No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie at No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 8)

No. 7 seed Roseau at No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 8)

Scores and standings gathered from minnesota-scores.net.

