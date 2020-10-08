Pirates of the Week: Oct. 1-7

Crookston Times

Boys' soccer: seniors Gabe Montieth, Gavin Anderson and Jacob Miller

Coach Lon Boike: "These three seniors have provided a lot of leadership for the team this year. Gabe Montieth and Gavin Anderson have been playing very well in our midfielder position and Jacob Miller plays striker and midfield. Jacob is in his first year of soccer and also participates in football at the same time. Gabe, Gavin and Jacob all participate in multiple sports for the Pirates!”

Girls' soccer: freshman Reese Swanson

Coach Sarah Reese: "Reese has had a great year in the net. She has kept her head in the game, low scoring percentage, and is aggressive off the goal line when she needs to be. She’s making smart decisions and helping her team be successful."

Girls' swimming: sophomore Mackenzie Aamoth

Coach Marley Melbye: "Mackenzie is one of our two captains, she provides direction, support, motivation and shows dedication to the team. Mackenzie is hardworking and brings passion and heart to the sport and team. Mackenzie so far this season is showing strength in the in her individual events of the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly swimming time times that were similar to her section times at the end of last season. Mackenzie will continue to push herself to big successes at the end of the season.”

Girls' tennis: junior Hannah Lindemoen and freshman Brekken Tull

Coach Cody Brekken: "Hannah has been the most versatile for the Pirates this year. We have needed her everywhere in the middle of the lineup both in singles and doubles. She has a very unique outside-in serve which he opponents have trouble with. Her most recent win was at #4 singles against Parkers Prairie 6-0, 6-0.

"Brekken has really found her way in singles this year and playing very well. She moves her opponent around the court well and has a good balance of consistency and power. She has been 10-2 overall this year and has been a key part to the team’s success.”

