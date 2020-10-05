Section and Crookston area scores update: Oct. 5
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A
- Alexandria 1, Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 1)
- Bemidji 5, ROCORI 0 (Oct. 1)
- Pelican Rapids 9, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Oct. 3)
Standings (seeded by QRF)
- 1. Pelican Rapids (6-1-0 section, 6-1-0 overall)
- 2. East Grand Forks (5-2-0, 5-2-1)
- 3. Detroit Lakes (5-3-0, 5-3-0)
- 4. Bemidji (2-3-1, 2-6-1)
- 5. Alexandria (0-1-4, 0-3-4)
- 6. Crookston (2-5-0, 2-7-0)
- 7. Fergus Falls (0-6-0, 0-9-0)
- 8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-7-0, 0-8-0)
Football
Section 8AA
- Crookston 14, Roseau 10 (Oct. 3)
- Barnesville 36, Pillager 6 (Oct. 3)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A
- Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 1)
- Bemidji 10, ROCORI 0 (Oct. 1)
Standings (seeded by QRF)
- 1. East Grand Forks (7-1-1 section, 7-1-1 overall)
- 2. Detroit Lakes (7-1-1, 7-1-1)
- 3. Alexandria (5-0-2, 6-1-2)
- 4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-3-0, 4-3-0)*
- 5. Bemidji (5-1-1, 5-3-2)
- 6. Pelican Rapids (3-5-0, 3-5-0)*
- 7. Fergus Falls (3-3-1, 3-6-1)
- 8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)
- 9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-7-0, 0-9-0)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Thief River Falls 116, Crookston 49 (Oct. 1)
- Alexandria 114, Fergus Falls 70 (Oct. 1)
- ROCORI 105, Bemidji 73 (Oct. 1)
- Grand Rapids 103.5, Mesabi East 82.5 (Oct. 1)
Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)
- Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids
- Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills
- Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 5, Roseau 2 (Oct. 3)
- Roseau 4, East Grand Forks 3 (Oct. 1)
- Pequot Lakes 7, Park Rapids 0 (Oct. 1)
- Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Perham/New York Mills 3 (Oct. 1)
Section tournament matchups (at higher seed)
- No. 1 seed Crookston vs. No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie (Oct. 5)
- No. 2 seed Thief River Falls vs. No. 7 seed Roseau (Oct. 6)
- No. 3 seed East Grand Forks vs. No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 5)
- No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills vs. No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 6)
