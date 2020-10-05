Section and Crookston area scores update: Oct. 5

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A

Alexandria 1, Fergus Falls 0 (Oct. 1)

Bemidji 5, ROCORI 0 (Oct. 1)

Pelican Rapids 9, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Oct. 3)

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. Pelican Rapids (6-1-0 section, 6-1-0 overall)

2. East Grand Forks (5-2-0, 5-2-1)

3. Detroit Lakes (5-3-0, 5-3-0)

4. Bemidji (2-3-1, 2-6-1)

5. Alexandria (0-1-4, 0-3-4)

6. Crookston (2-5-0, 2-7-0)

7. Fergus Falls (0-6-0, 0-9-0)

8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-7-0, 0-8-0)

Football

Section 8AA

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 1 (Oct. 1)

Bemidji 10, ROCORI 0 (Oct. 1)

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. East Grand Forks (7-1-1 section, 7-1-1 overall)

2. Detroit Lakes (7-1-1, 7-1-1)

3. Alexandria (5-0-2, 6-1-2)

4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-3-0, 4-3-0)*

5. Bemidji (5-1-1, 5-3-2)

6. Pelican Rapids (3-5-0, 3-5-0)*

7. Fergus Falls (3-3-1, 3-6-1)

8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)

9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-7-0, 0-9-0)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Thief River Falls 116, Crookston 49 (Oct. 1)

Alexandria 114, Fergus Falls 70 (Oct. 1)

ROCORI 105, Bemidji 73 (Oct. 1)

Grand Rapids 103.5, Mesabi East 82.5 (Oct. 1)

Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids

Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills

Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 5, Roseau 2 (Oct. 3)

Roseau 4, East Grand Forks 3 (Oct. 1)

Pequot Lakes 7, Park Rapids 0 (Oct. 1)

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Perham/New York Mills 3 (Oct. 1)

Section tournament matchups (at higher seed)

No. 1 seed Crookston vs. No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie (Oct. 5)

No. 2 seed Thief River Falls vs. No. 7 seed Roseau (Oct. 6)

No. 3 seed East Grand Forks vs. No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 5)

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills vs. No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 6)

