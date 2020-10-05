Crookston Blue Line Club holding Pee Wee tournament

Times Report

The Crookston Blue Line Club's Fall Pee Wee 3v3 tournament is set to conclude Monday night at the Crookston Sports Center.

The semifinals will start at 7:30 p.m., with a championship game and third-place game to be played after. The games will last 20 minutes and be broadcast live on the Blue Line Club's Facebook page.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.