Crookston downs Roseau to end regular season

Crookston girls' tennis cruised past Roseau on Saturday in Roseau, sweeping the doubles portion on the way to a 5-2 win to cap off the regular season.

The Pirates began the season back on Aug. 25 with a 6-1 win over the Rams at home. Saturday was more of the same.

Catherine Tiedemann and Hannah Lindemoen fell at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively, but Crookston won the rest of the matches. Emma Osborn and Brekken Tull both earned two-set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.

At No. 1 doubles, Hayden and Halle Winjum teamed up for a two-set win. Abby Borowicz and Emma Gunderson did the same at No. 2, as did Halle Bruggeman and Macy Fee at No. 3.

The junior varsity and junior high matches were also in Roseau, meaning that the Pirates' five seniors — Tiedemann, Ella Weber, Emma Boll, Emma Borowicz and Linnea French — could be together for their final regular-season match.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are the No. 1 seed in the Section 8A tournament, and will take on No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie on Monday at 2 p.m.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Lindsay McFarlane (Roseau) def. Catherine Tiedemann 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) def. Kiersten Flaig 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Brekken Tull (Crookston) def. Maddy Verbout 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 singles: Haylee Bennett (Roseau) def. Hannah Lindemoen 6-3, 6-4

No. 1 doubles: Halle Winjum and Hayden Winjum (Crookston) def. Ella Trangsrud and Julia Braaten 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Abby Borowicz and Emma Gunderson (Crookston) def. Erin Brandt and Jessie Danielson 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 doubles: Halle Bruggeman and Macy Fee (Crookston) def. Hope Grafstrom and Tianna Espe 6-3, 6-1

