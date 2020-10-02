Crookston comes up short at Thief River Falls

Crookston girls' swimming dropped a road meet at Thief River Falls on Thursday evening, falling 116-49 to the Prowlers.

Madison Hoiland picked up the Pirates' only two wins on the night, placing first in both her events. She swam a 28.35 in the 50-yard freestyle, winning by just .18 seconds, and won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.54.

Mackenzie Aamoth finished second in both of her events: the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. Claire Oman finished third in the 200-yard IM, as did Victoria Proulx in the 100-yard butterfly.

Crookston saw personal improvement from multiple swimmers. Chloe Boll dropped 15 seconds off her time in the 200-yard freestyle from Tuesday in Warroad, and another 20 seconds off in the 500-yard freestyle. Lucy Smith had another massive improvement of five seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Aamoth dropped nearly three seconds from her most recent 100-yard butterfly time. Oman shaved a second and a half off her IM time. Elizabeth Helgeson improved on her time in the 100-yard backstroke by over a second. Grace Meiner dropped over two seconds from her 100-yard breaststroke. In the 500-yard freestyle, Olson cut four seconds.

The Pirates' top relay team of Aamoth, Hoiland, Oman and Proulx took second in the 200-yard medley and third in the 200-yard freestyle.

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home to take on Perham/New York Mills on Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Claire Oman, Madison Hoiland, Mackenzie Aamoth and Victoria Proulx second (2:21.54), Libby Salentine, Lucy Smith, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll fourth (2:57.06)

200-yard freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Claire Oman, Mackenzie Aamoth and Madison Hoiland third (2:05.01), Libby Salentine, Lucy Smith, Chloe Boll and Naomi Olson fourth (2:36.37)

Chloe Boll: fifth in 200-yard freestyle (2:44.70), fifth in 500-yard freestyle (7:41.82)

Claire Oman: third in 200-yard IM (2:51.76), fourth in 100-yard freestyle (1:11.14)

Elizabeth Helgeson: fifth in 100-yard backstroke (1:46.32), sixth in 50-yard freestyle (45.53)

Grace Meiner: fifth in 100-yard butterfly (2:21.48), fifth in 100-yard breaststroke (2:21.74)

Libby Salentine: fourth in 100-yard backstroke (1:44.12), fifth in 100-yard freestyle (1:30.79)

Lucy Smith: fourth in 100-yard breaststroke (2:02.26), sixth in 100-yard freestyle (1:39.00)

Mackenzie Aamoth: second in 100-yard butterfly (1:24.62), second in 100-yard backstroke (1:18.36)

Madison Hoiland: first in 50-yard freestyle (28.35), first in 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.54)

Mya Bower: fourth in JV 50-yard freestyle (55.10), fourth in JV 100-yard backstroke (2:40.98)

Naomi Olson: fourth in 200-yard freestyle (2:43.35), fourth in 500-yard freestyle (7:25.52)

Victoria Proulx: third in 100-yard butterfly (1:41.34), fifth in 50-yard freestyle (32.99)

