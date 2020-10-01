SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area scores update: Oct. 1

Times Report
Mya Bower and the Crookston girls' swimming team is still looking for its first dual win of the season.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Standings (seeded by QRF)

  • 1. Pelican Rapids (5-1-0 section, 5-1-0 overall)
  • 2. East Grand Forks (5-2-0, 5-2-1)
  • 3. Detroit Lakes (5-3-0, 5-3-0)
  • 4. Bemidji (2-3-1, 2-6-1)
  • 5. Alexandria (0-1-4, 0-3-4)
  • 6. Crookston (2-5-0, 2-7-0)
  • 7. Fergus Falls (0-5-0, 0-8-0)
  • 8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-6-0, 0-7-0)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Standings (seeded by QRF)

  • 1. East Grand Forks (7-1-1 section, 7-1-1 overall)
  • 2. Detroit Lakes (7-1-1, 7-1-1)
  • 3. Alexandria (4-0-2, 5-1-2)
  • 4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-3-0, 4-3-0)
  • 5. Bemidji (4-1-1, 4-3-2)
  • 6. Pelican Rapids (3-5-0, 3-5-0)
  • 7. Fergus Falls (3-2-1, 3-5-1)
  • 8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)
  • 9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-7-0, 0-9-0)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)

  • Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids
  • Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills
  • Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Section tournament matchups (at higher seed)

  • No. 1 seed Crookston vs. No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie (Oct. 5)
  • No. 2 seed Thief River Falls vs. No. 7 seed Roseau (Oct. 6)
  • No. 3 seed East Grand Forks vs. No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 5)
  • No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills vs. No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 6)

