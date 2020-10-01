Section and Crookston area scores update: Oct. 1

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. Pelican Rapids (5-1-0 section, 5-1-0 overall)

2. East Grand Forks (5-2-0, 5-2-1)

3. Detroit Lakes (5-3-0, 5-3-0)

4. Bemidji (2-3-1, 2-6-1)

5. Alexandria (0-1-4, 0-3-4)

6. Crookston (2-5-0, 2-7-0)

7. Fergus Falls (0-5-0, 0-8-0)

8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-6-0, 0-7-0)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. East Grand Forks (7-1-1 section, 7-1-1 overall)

2. Detroit Lakes (7-1-1, 7-1-1)

3. Alexandria (4-0-2, 5-1-2)

4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-3-0, 4-3-0)

5. Bemidji (4-1-1, 4-3-2)

6. Pelican Rapids (3-5-0, 3-5-0)

7. Fergus Falls (3-2-1, 3-5-1)

8. Crookston (3-7-0, 3-7-0)

9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-7-0, 0-9-0)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 115, Crookston 52 (Sept. 29)

Sartell-St. Stephen 111, Bemidji 64 (Sept. 29)

Detroit Lakes 132, Perham/New York Mills 53 (Sept. 29)

Moorhead 96, Fergus Falls 82 (Sept. 29)

Thief River Falls 94, Fosston-Bagley 69 (Sept. 29)

Section tournament assignments (Saturday, Oct. 24)

Bemidji: Bemidji, Fosston-Bagley, Grand Rapids, Park Rapids

Detroit Lakes: Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham/New York Mills

Warroad: Crookston, Thief River Falls, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 4, Thief River Falls 3 (Sept. 29)

East Grand Forks 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Sept. 29)

Pequot Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Sept. 29)

Section tournament matchups (at higher seed)

No. 1 seed Crookston vs. No. 8 seed Parkers Prairie (Oct. 5)

No. 2 seed Thief River Falls vs. No. 7 seed Roseau (Oct. 6)

No. 3 seed East Grand Forks vs. No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek (Oct. 5)

No. 4 seed Perham/New York Mills vs. No. 5 seed Park Rapids (Oct. 6)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.